Kubota : Reference Materials for the 133rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (1.7MB)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

REFERENCE MATERIALS FOR THE 133RD ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal 1: Election of Eleven Directors

The term of office of all ten Directors will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. At this juncture, Kubota Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") proposes to elect eleven Directors, increasing the number of Directors by one, to maintain the number of Directors at an appropriate level for carrying on effective discussions at meetings of the Board of Directors, while strengthening the Group management base with an eye to the expansion of the overseas business activities, thereby realizing sustainable growth and increasing the trust that society places in the Kubota Group (hereinafter the "Group"), and also strengthening the corporate governance framework. If this proposal is approved and passed as proposed, five out of the eleven Directors will be Outside Directors.

The candidates for Director are as described below. Among the candidates, Yuzuru Matsuda, Koichi Ina, Yutaro Shintaku, Kumi Arakane and Koichi Kawana are candidates for Outside Directors.

Position and Responsibility at Kubota Corporation Attendance of the No. Name Meetings of the and Important Concurrent Positions Board of Directors 1 Yuichi Kitao Reappointment President and Representative Director 100% (12 of 12) Representative Director and Executive Vice President, 2 Masato Yoshikawa Reappointment General Manager of Planning and Control Headquarters, 100% (12 of 12) General Manager of Global ICT Headquarters Director and Executive Vice President, 3 Dai Watanabe Reappointment General Manager of Farm and Industrial Machinery 100% (12 of 12) Consolidated Division, General Manager of Innovation Center Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Research and Development Headquarters, 4 Hiroto Kimura Reappointment General Manager of Kubota Global Institute of 100% (10 of 10) Technology, Deputy General Manager of Innovation Center, General Manager of Carbon Neutral Promotion Dept. Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Water and Environment Infrastructure 5 Eiji Yoshioka New Nomination Consolidated Division, - Deputy General Manager of Innovation Center, General Manager of Tokyo Head Office Managing Executive Officer, 6 Shingo Hanada New Nomination President of Kubota North America Corporation, - President of KUBOTA TRACTOR CORPORATION Reappointment 7 Yuzuru Matsuda Independent Outside Director 100% (12 of 12) Outside Reappointment Outside Director, 8 Koichi Ina Independent Outside Director of Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., 100% (12 of 12) Outside Ltd. Reappointment Outside Director, 9 Yutaro Shintaku Independent Outside Director of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., 100% (12 of 12) Outside Outside Director of KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING Inc. Reappointment Outside Director, 10 Kumi Arakane Independent External Director of Kagome Co., Ltd., 100% (12 of 12) Outside Outside Director of TODA CORPORATION

