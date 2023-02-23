Kubota : Reference Materials for the 133rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (1.7MB)

Advanced search
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

REFERENCE MATERIALS FOR THE 133RD ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal 1: Election of Eleven Directors

The term of office of all ten Directors will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. At this juncture, Kubota Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") proposes to elect eleven Directors, increasing the number of Directors by one, to maintain the number of Directors at an appropriate level for carrying on effective discussions at meetings of the Board of Directors, while strengthening the Group management base with an eye to the expansion of the overseas business activities, thereby realizing sustainable growth and increasing the trust that society places in the Kubota Group (hereinafter the "Group"), and also strengthening the corporate governance framework. If this proposal is approved and passed as proposed, five out of the eleven Directors will be Outside Directors.

The candidates for Director are as described below. Among the candidates, Yuzuru Matsuda, Koichi Ina, Yutaro Shintaku, Kumi Arakane and Koichi Kawana are candidates for Outside Directors.

Position and Responsibility at Kubota Corporation

Attendance of the

No.

Name

Meetings of the

and Important Concurrent Positions

Board of Directors

1

Yuichi Kitao

Reappointment

President and Representative Director

100% (12 of 12)

Representative Director and Executive Vice President,

2

Masato Yoshikawa

Reappointment

General Manager of Planning and Control Headquarters,

100% (12 of 12)

General Manager of Global ICT Headquarters

Director and Executive Vice President,

3

Dai Watanabe

Reappointment

General Manager of Farm and Industrial Machinery

100% (12 of 12)

Consolidated Division,

General Manager of Innovation Center

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of Research and Development

Headquarters,

4

Hiroto Kimura

Reappointment

General Manager of Kubota Global Institute of

100% (10 of 10)

Technology,

Deputy General Manager of Innovation Center,

General Manager of Carbon Neutral Promotion Dept.

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of Water and Environment Infrastructure

5

Eiji Yoshioka

New Nomination

Consolidated Division,

-

Deputy General Manager of Innovation Center,

General Manager of Tokyo Head Office

Managing Executive Officer,

6

Shingo Hanada

New Nomination

President of Kubota North America Corporation,

-

President of KUBOTA TRACTOR CORPORATION

Reappointment

7

Yuzuru Matsuda

Independent

Outside Director

100% (12 of 12)

Outside

Reappointment

Outside Director,

8

Koichi Ina

Independent

Outside Director of Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co.,

100% (12 of 12)

Outside

Ltd.

Reappointment

Outside Director,

9

Yutaro Shintaku

Independent

Outside Director of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.,

100% (12 of 12)

Outside

Outside Director of KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING Inc.

Reappointment

Outside Director,

10

Kumi Arakane

Independent

External Director of Kagome Co., Ltd.,

100% (12 of 12)

Outside

Outside Director of TODA CORPORATION

Position and Responsibility at Kubota Corporation

Attendance of the

No.

Name

Meetings of the

and Important Concurrent Positions

Board of Directors

Outside Director of TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE

New Nomination

LIMITED

Outside Director of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

11

Koichi Kawana

Independent

-

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee

Outside

Member) of COMSYS Holdings Corporation

External Director of RENOVA, Inc.

(Notes)

1. Kubota Corporation has purchased directors and officers liability insurance (D&O insurance) for all of the Directors

(including Outside Directors) and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (including Outside Audit & Supervisory

Board Members) as the insured persons.

The insurance policies cover liability of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members arising in the performance of their duties and damage claims received pertaining to the pursuit of said liability. However, there are certain exclusions, such as no coverage for liability arising from actions taken with the knowledge that they were in violation of laws and regulations. If this proposal is approved and passed as proposed, all candidates will be covered by the insurance policy. In addition, Kubota Corporation plans to renew the insurance policies with the above details at the time of renewal in November 2023.

2. Mr. Hiroto Kimura's attendance of the meetings of the Board of Directors is only counted for the meetings held after his assumption of office as Director on March 18, 2022.

No. 1 Yuichi Kitao

Reappointment

(Date of Birth: July 15, 1956)

Number of Kubota Corporation's Shares Owned:

112,819 shares

Tenure as Director:

8 years and 9 months, at the conclusion of this meeting

Attendance of the Meetings of the Board of Directors: 100% (12 of 12)

Career Summary, Position and Responsibility at Kubota Corporation

April 1979

Joined Kubota Corporation

April 2005

General Manager of Tractor Engineering Dept.

April 2009

Senior Executive Officer,

General Manager of Tractor Division

January 2011

President of KUBOTA TRACTOR CORPORATION

April 2013

Managing Executive Officer of Kubota Corporation

October 2013

General Manager of Farm and Utility Machinery Division,

General Manager of Farm and Utility Machinery International Operations

Headquarters

June 2014

Director and Managing Executive Officer

April 2015

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of Farm and Industrial Machinery Domain

January 2019

Representative Director and Executive Vice President,

General Manager of Farm and Industrial Machinery Consolidated Division

June 2019

General Manager of Innovation Center

January 2020

President and Representative Director (to present)

Important Concurrent Positions

Not applicable

Reasons for Nomination as Candidate for Director

Yuichi Kitao has extensive knowledge and experience that has accumulated while being in charge of the Farm and Industrial Machinery Domain over many years, in which role he has expanded this domain's business operations, which has included M&A, and grown the overseas business. And he has demonstrated his skills in the creation of new businesses such as by providing direction in the establishment of Innovation Center. Since assuming office as President and Representative Director in January 2020, he has promoted the further expansion of globalization and business operations by accelerating innovation, and has contributed to strengthening the functions of the Board of Directors, drawing on his experience and record of accomplishments. He was nominated as a candidate for Director based on the judgment that he has the ability to continue to properly oversee the management of the Group as a whole and contribute to its sustainable growth and improvement of corporate value.

(Note) There is no special interest between Kubota Corporation and Mr. Kitao.

No. 2 Masato Yoshikawa

Reappointment

(Date of Birth: January 27, 1959)

Number of Kubota Corporation's Shares Owned:

64,046 shares

Tenure as Director:

6 years, at the conclusion of this meeting

Attendance of the Meetings of the Board of Directors: 100% (12 of 12)

Career Summary, Position and Responsibility at Kubota Corporation

April 1981

Joined Kubota Corporation

February 2008

General Manager of Ductile Iron Pipe Planning Dept.

October 2009

General Manager of Pipe Systems Planning Dept.

October 2010

General Manager of Corporate Planning and Control Dept.

April 2012

Senior Executive Officer

October 2013

President of KUBOTA TRACTOR CORPORATION

April 2015

Managing Executive Officer of Kubota Corporation

March 2017

Director and Managing Executive Officer

January 2018

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

January 2019

General Manager of Planning and Control Headquarters (to present),

General Manager of Global IT Management Department

April 2019

General Manager of Global ICT Headquarters (to present)

January 2020

Director and Executive Vice President

January 2022

Representative Director and Executive Vice President (to present)

Important Concurrent Positions

Not applicable

Reasons for Nomination as Candidate for Director

Masato Yoshikawa is highly proficient in corporate management from a global perspective based on his experience in the business planning operations and as a president of a sales company in North America, an important market. He has also been promoting Group-wide digital transformation (DX). He has contributed from multiple perspectives to strengthening the functions of the Board of Directors, drawing on his knowledge and experience. He was nominated as a candidate for Director based on the judgment that he has the ability to continue to properly oversee the management of the Group as a whole and contribute to its sustainable growth and improvement of corporate value.

(Note) There is no special interest between Kubota Corporation and Mr. Yoshikawa.

No. 3 Dai Watanabe

Reappointment

(Date of Birth: October 2, 1958)

Number of Kubota Corporation's Shares Owned:

80,593 shares

Tenure as Director:

4 years, at the conclusion of this meeting

Attendance of the Meetings of the Board of Directors: 100% (12 of 12)

Career Summary, Position and Responsibility at Kubota Corporation

April 1984 Joined Kubota Corporation

June 2008 General Manager of Farm and Industrial Machinery International Planning and Control Dept.

January 2012 President of Kubota Europe S.A.S.

April 2013 Senior Executive Officer of Kubota Corporation

February 2014 President of Kubota Farm Machinery Europe S.A.S.

December 2014 President of Kverneland AS

September 2016 General Manager of Agricultural Implement Business Unit of Kubota Corporation

January 2017 Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of Agricultural Implement Division

October 2017 President of Kubota Holdings Europe B.V.

January 2018 General Manager of Agricultural Implement Division of Kubota Corporation January 2019 Senior Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of Farm and Industrial Machinery Strategy and Operations Headquarters

March 2019 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

June 2019 Deputy General Manager of Innovation Center

January 2020 General Manager of Farm and Industrial Machinery Consolidated Division (to present),

General Manager of Innovation Center (to present)

January 2023 Director and Executive Vice President (to present)

Important Concurrent Positions

Not applicable

Reasons for Nomination as Candidate for Director

Dai Watanabe has extensive experience as a president at a regional headquarters company and sales companies in Europe, and he has established inroads for a full-scale entry into the dryland farming market by the Company's farming machinery business through orchestrating the market entry into the Agricultural Implement business. He has contributed to strengthening the functions of the Board of Directors, drawing on his experience and record of accomplishments. He was nominated as a candidate for Director based on the judgment that he has the ability to continue to properly oversee the management of the Group as a whole and contribute to its sustainable growth and improvement of corporate value.

(Note) There is no special interest between Kubota Corporation and Mr. Watanabe.

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 15:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
