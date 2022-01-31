Kubota : Reorganization of Water and Environmental Business Subsidiaries

Reorganization of Water and Environmental Business Subsidiaries January 25, 2022

Kubota Corporation (Head Office: Naniwa-ku, Osaka, Japan; President and Representative Director: Yuichi Kitao; hereinafter "Kubota") will integrate its three wholly owned water and environmental business subsidiaries (Kubota Environmental Service Co., Ltd., Kubota Kikou Corporation, and Kubota Kasui Corporation) to create a new company, Kubota Environmental Engineering Corporation (hereinafter "KKE"), effective April 1, 2022.

With this reorganization, we will enhance the inherent quality of our water and environment business by consolidating the resources currently dispersed among the three subsidiaries, build an organizational structure capable of creating synergies, and accelerate efforts toward providing new solutions to promote the circulation of water resources and waste, one of initiatives under our long-term vision GMB2030.

1. Overview of KKE Company name Kubota Environmental Engineering Corporation Head office 1-3, Kyobashi, 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Number of employees Approximately 2,430 Lines of business Operation, maintenance, and management services, design, construction, and repair of water purification plants, sewage treatment plants, night soil treatment facilities, waste processing facilities, and pumping facilities; design, construction, and maintenance of industrial wastewater and exhaust gas treatment facilities.

2. Overview of the three subsidiaries to be integrated (1) Kubota Environmental Service Co., Ltd. Head office Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Established 1976 Number of employees Approximately 2,000 Lines of business Operation, maintenance, and management services, design, construction, and repair of water purification plants, sewage treatment plants, night soil treatment facilities, and waste processing facilities (2) Kubota Kikou Corporation Head office Hirakata, Osaka, Japan Established 1986 Number of employees Approximately 270 Lines of business Operation, maintenance, and management services, design, construction, and repair of pumping facilities for water and sewer systems, water distribution, drainage, and irrigation (3) Kubota Kasui Corporation Head office Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Established 1957 (Kubota group company since 2012) Number of employees Approximately 160 Lines of business Design, construction, and maintenance of industrial wastewater and exhaust gas treatment facilities

3. Background and purposes The three subsidiaries operate in closely related business areas. However, since they are separate corporation, resources are dispersed, and it has been difficult to streamline and create synergies. Also, due to the ongoing labor shortage, securing a sufficient number of workers has become a common challenge for the three companies.

Accordingly, we will merge the three subsidiaries into one, with Kubota Environmental Service Co., Ltd. as the surviving entity and renamed Kubota Environmental Engineering Corporation to consolidate human and other resources, streamline management, and enhance governance. We will also seek to build an organizational structure capable of creating synergies for business expansion by taking advantage of the strengths of the three companies.

