Kubota : Reorganization of Water and Environmental Business Subsidiaries

01/31/2022 | 02:39am EST
Reorganization of Water and Environmental Business Subsidiaries

January 25, 2022

Kubota Corporation (Head Office: Naniwa-ku, Osaka, Japan; President and Representative Director: Yuichi Kitao; hereinafter "Kubota") will integrate its three wholly owned water and environmental business subsidiaries (Kubota Environmental Service Co., Ltd., Kubota Kikou Corporation, and Kubota Kasui Corporation) to create a new company, Kubota Environmental Engineering Corporation (hereinafter "KKE"), effective April 1, 2022.

With this reorganization, we will enhance the inherent quality of our water and environment business by consolidating the resources currently dispersed among the three subsidiaries, build an organizational structure capable of creating synergies, and accelerate efforts toward providing new solutions to promote the circulation of water resources and waste, one of initiatives under our long-term vision GMB2030.

1. Overview of KKE
Company name Kubota Environmental Engineering Corporation
Head office 1-3, Kyobashi, 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Number of employees Approximately 2,430
Lines of business Operation, maintenance, and management services, design, construction, and repair of water purification plants, sewage treatment plants, night soil treatment facilities, waste processing facilities, and pumping facilities; design, construction, and maintenance of industrial wastewater and exhaust gas treatment facilities.
2. Overview of the three subsidiaries to be integrated
(1) Kubota Environmental Service Co., Ltd.
Head office Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Established 1976
Number of employees Approximately 2,000
Lines of business Operation, maintenance, and management services, design, construction, and repair of water purification plants, sewage treatment plants, night soil treatment facilities, and waste processing facilities
(2) Kubota Kikou Corporation
Head office Hirakata, Osaka, Japan
Established 1986
Number of employees Approximately 270
Lines of business Operation, maintenance, and management services, design, construction, and repair of pumping facilities for water and sewer systems, water distribution, drainage, and irrigation
(3) Kubota Kasui Corporation
Head office Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Established 1957 (Kubota group company since 2012)
Number of employees Approximately 160
Lines of business Design, construction, and maintenance of industrial wastewater and exhaust gas treatment facilities
3. Background and purposes
  • The three subsidiaries operate in closely related business areas. However, since they are separate corporation, resources are dispersed, and it has been difficult to streamline and create synergies. Also, due to the ongoing labor shortage, securing a sufficient number of workers has become a common challenge for the three companies.
  • Accordingly, we will merge the three subsidiaries into one, with Kubota Environmental Service Co., Ltd. as the surviving entity and renamed Kubota Environmental Engineering Corporation to consolidate human and other resources, streamline management, and enhance governance. We will also seek to build an organizational structure capable of creating synergies for business expansion by taking advantage of the strengths of the three companies.
Reference
For further inquiries, please contact us at

Environmental Equipment Planning Department, Kubota Corporation (TEL: +81-3-3245-3663)

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 190 B 18 961 M 18 961 M
Net income 2021 195 B 1 691 M 1 691 M
Net Debt 2021 497 B 4 302 M 4 302 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 2 875 B 24 965 M 24 897 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 41 605
Free-Float -
Chart KUBOTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kubota Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUBOTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 413,00 JPY
Average target price 2 804,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Kitao President & Representative Director
Makoto Egawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Masatoshi Kimata Chairman
Masato Yoshikawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Muneji Okamoto Senior GM-Machine Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUBOTA CORPORATION-5.50%24 965
PACCAR, INC.6.12%32 528
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-3.48%23 912
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-16.19%23 360
KOMATSU LTD.5.07%23 227
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-11.62%20 288