Kubota : Results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 (0.3MB)

Please refer to the accompanying materials, "1. Review of operations and financial condition (1) Review of operations

Although Kubota Corporation's basic policy for the return of profit to shareholders is to maintain stable dividends and raise dividends, the specific amount of cash dividends for each fiscal year is decided in consideration of the development of business performance, financial condition, and shareholder return ratio calculated from dividends and retirement of its own shares.

Share of profits of investments accounted for using the equity method for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was

This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.

Kubota Corporation plans to hold a result briefing for institutional investors and securities analysts on February 18, 2022. The supplementary material will be published on its website on the same day.

(Information on the status of the audit by the independent auditor) This release is not subject to the audit by the independent auditor.

Please refer to the accompanying materials "3. Consolidated financial statements (9) Per common share information" on page 18.

Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than a) above: None

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the changes in scope of consolidation): None

Kubota Corporation

and Its Subsidiaries

1. Review of operations and financial condition

(1) Review of operations

Summary of the results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue of Kubota Corporation and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the "Company") increased by ¥343.5 billion [18.5%] from the prior year to ¥2,196.8 billion.

Domestic revenue increased by ¥7.6 billion [1.3%] from the prior year to ¥602.8 billion because of increased revenue in Farm & Industrial Machinery mainly due to increased sales of farm equipment, despite a decrease in revenue in Water & Environment and Other.

Overseas revenue increased by ¥335.9 billion [26.7%] from the prior year to ¥1,594.0 billion because of significantly increased revenue of farm equipment and construction machinery, while revenue in Water & Environment decreased from the prior year. As a result, overseas revenue accounted for 72.6% of consolidated revenue, which increased by 4.7 percentage points from the prior year.

Operating profit increased by ¥70.9 billion [40.5%] from the prior year to ¥246.2 billion mainly due to significantly increased revenue in the domestic and overseas markets and favorable impact of foreign exchange rates, while there were some negative effects from soaring material prices and logistics expenses. Profit before income taxes increased by ¥66.7 billion [35.9%] from the prior year to ¥252.6 billion due to increased operating profit. Income tax expenses were ¥64.9 billion. Share of profits of investments accounted for using the equity method was ¥3.0 billion. Profit for the year increased by ¥49.3 billion [34.9%] from the prior year to ¥190.7 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by ¥47.1 billion [36.7%] from the prior year to ¥175.6 billion.

Review of operations by reportable segment

1) Farm & Industrial Machinery

Farm & Industrial Machinery is composed of farm equipment, agricultural-related products, engines, and construction machinery.

Revenue in this segment increased by 23.6% from the prior year to ¥1,864.8 billion and accounted for 84.9% of consolidated revenue.

Domestic revenue increased by 6.0% from the prior year to ¥310.5 billion. Sales of farm equipment and agricultural-related products increased due to a recovery from adverse reaction from rushed demand before the consumption tax hike and increased demand resulting from subsidies for business continuation of farmers.

Overseas revenue increased by 27.8% from the prior year to ¥1,554.3 billion. In North America, sales of tractors and construction machinery increased significantly due to strong demand along with trend in move to suburbs despite continued delay in procurement caused by disrupted supply chains. In Europe, sales of construction machinery, tractors, and engines increased due to continued recovery trend from sluggish sales along with the infection spread of COVID-19 in the prior year. In Asia outside Japan, sales of farm equipment in Thailand increased significantly mainly due to favorable weather conditions and strong market of dryland farming supported by stable high crop prices. In addition, sales of farm equipment in India were strong as well. In Other areas, sales of tractors and construction machinery in Australia increased significantly due to government stimulus policies.

Operating profit in this segment increased by 39.1% from the prior year to ¥250.4 billion due to significantly increased revenue in the domestic and overseas markets, raised product price, and favorable impact of foreign exchange rates, while there were a negative effect from soaring material prices and logistics expenses.

-5-