Kubota : Start of Operations at New Manufacturing Facility in the United States for Compact Construction Machinery

10/17/2022 | 12:13am EDT
Start of Operations at New Manufacturing Facility in the United States for Compact Construction Machinery

October 17, 2022
Kubota Corporation

Kubota Corporation (Head Office: Naniwa-ku, Osaka, Japan; President and Representative Director: Yuichi Kitao; hereinafter, "Kubota") has established and begun operations at a new production facility for compact track loaders in Salina, Kansas in the United States. Building a structure that can rapidly response to robust demand aims to drive broader expansion of the compact machinery business.

  • CTL to be produced at the new facility

1. Overview
  • The United States has the largest compact construction machinery market in the world. The recent trends of people migrating away from urban to suburban areas and an increase in public construction as well as chronic labor shortages have continued to boost demand. To respond to these growing needs, Kubota has been strengthening its sales network and bolstering its product lineup in an effort to expand business.
  • The majority of Kubota's compact construction machinery in the United States have been exported from Japan. The establishment of a new production base service the local market in the United States will build a system to allow Kubota to quickly adapt to fluctuating future demand and more rapidly supply products.
  • Kubota built this new production facility on the premises of its local subsidiary that manufactures implements for compact construction machinery. By producing compact construction machinery and implements in the same subsidiary, Kubota aims to create and deliver products with more sophisticated links better in line with the needs of local customers.
  • Kubota also plans additional investment at the new facility. At the start-up, one model of compact track loader will be produced. Going forward, Kubota will establish the supply system that can respond in timely manner through adding new models of compact track loader and improving supply capability.
2. About New Facility
Location Salina, Kansas, United States(Inside Great Plains Manufacturing Inc.)
Lot/building size 647,000 m2 (lot); 74,000 m2 (building)
Investment $53 million
Production product 5,000 units/year
Employees Approx. 170
Production start October 2022
Reference:
Share This Article

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 04:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
