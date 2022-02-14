Kubota : Supplementary information for the year ended December 31, 2021 (0.4MB)

Reference Data (Revenue in Machinery by product and region)
■ Revenue in Machinery by product and region for the year ended December 31, 2021
(Unit: billions of yen)
Tractors
Combine harvesters
Engines
CE
Finance income*
Others
Machinery total**
and rice transplanters
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021
FY2020
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
4Q
Japan
57
50
43
42
20
19
40
37
3
3
148
142
311
293
North America
361
296
0
0
60
43
215
151
60
53
115
93
810
635
Europe
64
50
0
0
46
32
97
71
0
0
76
63
283
215
Asia
146
112
95
81
41
33
22
20
26
22
57
45
387
314
Others
37
25
1
1
4
3
17
10
1
1
14
11
74
52
Total**
665
534
139
124
171
129
390
290
90
79
410
353
1,865
1,509
* Beginning with the year ended December 31, 2021, in conformity with the change in the business reporting structure, the amounts related to "Financial services businesses" are reported in "Finance income" in the "Farm & Industrial Machinery" segment, whereas they were formerly reported in the "Other" segment. The information for the same period in the prior year has been retrospectively adjusted to conform to the current year's presentation.
** "Total" of each product and each region may not match the total of revenue by product and region because revenue by product and region is rounded to the nearest billion yen.
(Supplementary information for the year ended December 31, 2021)
Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, the occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.
(Supplementary information for the year ended December 31, 2021)
Kubota Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:07 UTC.