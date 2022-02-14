Kubota : Supplementary information for the year ended December 31, 2021 (0.4MB)

Reference Data (Revenue in Machinery by product and region)

■ Revenue in Machinery by product and region for the year ended December 31, 2021

(Unit: billions of yen) Tractors Combine harvesters Engines CE Finance income* Others Machinery total** and rice transplanters FY2021 FY2020 FY2021 FY2020 FY2021 FY2020 FY2021 FY2020 FY2021 FY2020 FY2021 FY2020 FY2021 FY2020 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q 4Q Japan 57 50 43 42 20 19 40 37 3 3 148 142 311 293 North America 361 296 0 0 60 43 215 151 60 53 115 93 810 635 Europe 64 50 0 0 46 32 97 71 0 0 76 63 283 215 Asia 146 112 95 81 41 33 22 20 26 22 57 45 387 314 Others 37 25 1 1 4 3 17 10 1 1 14 11 74 52 Total** 665 534 139 124 171 129 390 290 90 79 410 353 1,865 1,509

* Beginning with the year ended December 31, 2021, in conformity with the change in the business reporting structure, the amounts related to "Financial services businesses" are reported in "Finance income" in the "Farm & Industrial Machinery" segment, whereas they were formerly reported in the "Other" segment. The information for the same period in the prior year has been retrospectively adjusted to conform to the current year's presentation.

** "Total" of each product and each region may not match the total of revenue by product and region because revenue by product and region is rounded to the nearest billion yen.