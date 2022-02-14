Log in
Kubota : Supplementary information for the year ended December 31, 2021 (0.4MB)

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Supplementary information

for the year ended December 31, 2021

February 14, 2022

Exchange Rate

Year ending

Year ended

Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

(Forecast)

(Actual)

(Actual)

/US$

1st half (Jan.-Jun.)

114

108

108

4th quarter (Oct.-Dec.)

114

114

105

2nd half (Jul.-Dec.)

114

112

105

Full year average (Jan.-Dec.)

114

110

107

/Euro

1st half (Jan.-Jun.)

128

130

119

4th quarter (Oct.-Dec.)

128

130

125

2nd half (Jul.-Dec.)

128

130

124

Full year average (Jan.-Dec.)

128

130

122

/US$

1st quarter end (Mar.)

114

111

109

2nd quarter end (Jun.)

114

111

108

3rd quarter end (Sept.)

114

112

106

4th quarter end (Dec.)

114

115

104

/Euro

1st quarter end (Mar.)

128

130

120

2nd quarter end (Jun.)

128

132

121

3rd quarter end (Sept.)

128

130

124

4th quarter end (Dec.)

128

131

127

Year ending

Year ended

Year ended

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

(Forecast)

(Actual)

(Actual)

/THB

1st half (Jan.-Jun.)

3.40

3.50

3.43

4th quarter (Oct.-Dec.)

3.40

3.41

3.42

2nd half (Jul.-Dec.)

3.40

3.38

3.41

Full year average (Jan.-Dec.)

3.40

3.44

3.42

/RMB

1st half (Jan.-Jun.)

17.60

16.66

15.39

4th quarter (Oct.-Dec.)

17.60

17.78

15.81

2nd half (Jul.-Dec.)

17.60

17.40

15.58

Full year average (Jan.-Dec.)

17.60

17.03

15.48

/THB

1st quarter end (Mar.)

3.40

3.54

3.34

2nd quarter end (Jun.)

3.40

3.44

3.49

3rd quarter end (Sept.)

3.40

3.30

3.34

4th quarter end (Dec.)

3.40

3.43

3.44

/RMB

1st quarter end (Mar.)

17.60

16.84

15.31

2nd quarter end (Jun.)

17.60

17.11

15.23

3rd quarter end (Sept.)

17.60

17.30

15.54

4th quarter end (Dec.)

17.60

18.06

15.88

(Supplementary information for the year ended December 31, 2021)

©2022 Kubota Corporation All Rights Reserved.

2

Reference Data (Revenue in Machinery by product and region)

Revenue in Machinery by product and region for the year ended December 31, 2021

(Unit: billions of yen)

Tractors

Combine harvesters

Engines

CE

Finance income*

Others

Machinery total**

and rice transplanters

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

4Q

Japan

57

50

43

42

20

19

40

37

3

3

148

142

311

293

North America

361

296

0

0

60

43

215

151

60

53

115

93

810

635

Europe

64

50

0

0

46

32

97

71

0

0

76

63

283

215

Asia

146

112

95

81

41

33

22

20

26

22

57

45

387

314

Others

37

25

1

1

4

3

17

10

1

1

14

11

74

52

Total**

665

534

139

124

171

129

390

290

90

79

410

353

1,865

1,509

* Beginning with the year ended December 31, 2021, in conformity with the change in the business reporting structure, the amounts related to "Financial services businesses" are reported in "Finance income" in the "Farm & Industrial Machinery" segment, whereas they were formerly reported in the "Other" segment. The information for the same period in the prior year has been retrospectively adjusted to conform to the current year's presentation.

** "Total" of each product and each region may not match the total of revenue by product and region because revenue by product and region is rounded to the nearest billion yen.

(Supplementary information for the year ended December 31, 2021)

©2022 Kubota Corporation All Rights Reserved.

3

Safe Harbor

Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: general economic conditions in the Company's markets, particularly government agricultural policies, levels of capital expenditures both in public and private sectors, foreign currency exchange rates, the occurrence of natural disasters, continued competitive pricing pressures in the marketplace, as well as the Company's ability to continue to gain acceptance of its products.

(Supplementary information for the year ended December 31, 2021)

©2022 Kubota Corporation All Rights Reserved.

4

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
