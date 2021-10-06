Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kubota Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6326   JP3266400005

KUBOTA CORPORATION

(6326)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kubota : to Establish New Distribution Center in California, U.S.A. -Aiming to improve its warehousing and shipment capabilities for tractors, construction machinery, and other products to further business expansion-

10/06/2021 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kubota to Establish New Distribution Center in California, U.S.A.Aiming to improve its warehousing and shipment capabilities for tractors, construction machinery, and other products to further business expansion

October 6, 2021
Kubota Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation (hereinafter "KTC"), a United States sales subsidiary of Kubota Corporation (Head Office: Naniwa-ku, Osaka, Japan; President and Representative Director: Yuichi Kitao; hereinafter "Kubota") is building a new distribution center in California, United States and will move its KTC West Division to this new site.

The transfer of KTC West Division operations will not only strengthen supply systems for products and service parts but also enhance dealer training facilities as well as take over optional attachments, specification changes, and other tasks currently handled by dealers. These reforms will build a system that allows dealers to focus on sales and improve the quality of aftercare services, which will promote even further business expansion in the United States.

1. Background and Objectives
  • Kubota is currently pursuing further business expansion in the United States by entering the market of large agricultural machinery for upland faming, in addition to its present business focus on the small agricultural machinery market which continues to stay strong, and by enhancing its lineup of compact truck loaders, skid steer loaders, and other products in the construction machinery market.
  • Kubota supplies products and parts from the KTC West Division warehouse in California to customers on the West Coast through its dealers. As business has expanded, securing the space necessary for product receiving and retrieval processes as well as warehousing has become an issue for efficient operations.
  • By building a new distribution center near the current KTC West Division, Kubota heightens its distribution capabilities by securing the space necessary to execute various operations and inventory. Moreover, this new center enlarges the training facility for dealers, in addition to taking over optional attachments, specification changes, and other tasks currently handled by dealers.
  • The new distribution facility not only strengthens supply systems of products and service parts but also reinforces dealer support systems to further improve the services provided by dealers to customers, which will promote even further business expansion.
2. New Distribution Center Profile
Name Western Distribution Center (WDC)
Location Elk Grove, California, United States
Area Site = 181,000 m2; Building =59,000 m3
Overall investment Approx. JPY 6.5 billion
Start of operations Scheduled for June 2022
3. KTC Profile
Name Kubota Tractor Corporation
Established September 28, 1972
Headquarters Grapevine, Texas, United States
President and CEO Haruyuki Yoshida
Capital USD 37 million
Business US sales of tractors, turf equipment and UVs, construction machinery, implements, and parts
Principal US Agriculture & Construction Machinery Locations
Share This Article

Disclaimer

Kubota Corporation published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 06:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUBOTA CORPORATION
10/05KUBOTA : Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares
PU
09/29KUBOTA : Canada and the Canadian Hockey League launch nominations for their annual 2021 Co..
AQ
09/23Kubota Reportedly in Talks with Promoters of Escorts Limited to Increase Its Stake
CI
09/22ESCORTS : Japanese Heavy Equipment Manufacturer Kubota Eyes 15% Stake in Escorts
MT
09/22VC DAILY : Indian Ed-Tech Startup Boosts U.S. -2-
DJ
09/21Evergrande woes hit Japan's toilet, air-conditioner and paint manufacturers
RE
09/20KUBOTA : and Yamaha Motor Additionally Invest in U.S. Startup Developing Robots to Automat..
PU
09/07KUBOTA : Monthly retail sales report for Aug. 2021 (0.2MB)
PU
09/03KUBOTA : Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares（158KB）
PU
09/03KUBOTA : Notice of the status on a program of purchasing own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 178 B 19 497 M 19 497 M
Net income 2021 195 B 1 742 M 1 742 M
Net Debt 2021 512 B 4 585 M 4 585 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 2 726 B 24 470 M 24 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 41 605
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart KUBOTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kubota Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUBOTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 256,50 JPY
Average target price 2 773,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuichi Kitao President & Representative Director
Masatoshi Kimata Chairman
Muneji Okamoto Senior GM-Machine Technology
Yuzuru Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Koichi Ina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.24%24 470
PACCAR, INC.-5.18%27 347
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.08%25 128
EPIROC AB (PUBL)142.63%23 950
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.32.17%22 697
KOMATSU LTD.-8.23%22 558