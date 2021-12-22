Kudan : Notification concerning that Evixar, one of Kudan Vision's portfolio companies, has got approved for listing on TOKYO PRO Market

December 22nd, 2021 Company Name Kudan Inc. Representative CEO Daiu Ko (Securities code: 4425 TSE Mothers) Inquiries CFO Kohei Nakayama (Tel. 03-4405-1325)

Notification concerning that Evixar, one of Kudan Vision's portfolio companies,

got listed on TOKYO PRO Market

Kudan Inc. (headquarters in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO Daiu Ko, hereafter "Kudan") is pleased to announce that Evixar Inc. (headquarters in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO Atsushi Takigawa, hereafter "Evixar"), a R&D company based on sound signal processing and a provider of proprietary acoustic communication solutions got listed today on TOKYO PRO Market, a professional stock market operated by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (Securities code: 4257). Evixar is one of Kudan Vision※ portfolio companies.

(※Kudan Vision is a Kudan's group company and mainly engaged in investment and Deep Tech research.)

Evixar is a Deep Tech company in the field of "Acoustic", engaging in the research and development of software based on sound signal processing (ACR technology, acoustic communication, and component technologies such as synchronization and authentication of "sound") and provision of proprietary acoustics communication solutions based on the outputs of these research and development as a "sound solution partner and expert in innovative acoustic technologies" with the vision of "Developing Audio Interfaces that Improve People's Happiness". Evixar's acoustic technology is expected to solve social issues in a wide range of industries, including tourism,

