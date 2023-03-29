Advanced search
    KUD   CH0012268360

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:58 2023-03-29 am EDT
1.800 CHF   +5.88%
03:03p2022 Annual Report Publication
EQ
02:35pKudelski : 2022 Corporate Governance
PU
02:35pKudelski : 2022 Compensation Report
PU
2022 Annual Report Publication

03/29/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2022 Annual Report Publication

29.03.2023 / 21:01 CET/CEST

 

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 29 2023 – The Kudelski Group has published its 2022 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link:

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

 

***

Annonce événementielle au sens de l’article. 53 RC

 

Publication du Rapport Annuel 2022

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 29 mars 2023 – Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2021 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant :

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

 

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

Media contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 377 45 12

+41 21 732 01 81

cedric.alber@nagra.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1596291

 
End of News EQS News Service

1596291  29.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 695 M 756 M 756 M
Net income 2023 5,73 M 6,23 M 6,23 M
Net Debt 2023 256 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 100 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 285
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart KUDELSKI SA
Duration : Period :
Kudelski SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUDELSKI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,70 CHF
Average target price 2,27 CHF
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Kudelski Director
Mauro Saladini Chief Financial Officer
Morten Solbakken Chief Operating Officer-Digital TV & Executive VP
Laurent T. Dassault Non-Executive Director
Pierre Lescure Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUDELSKI SA-28.27%103
ACCENTURE PLC3.06%173 671
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.32%138 762
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.20%117 325
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.26%88 733
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.66%69 033
