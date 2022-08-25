Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kudelski SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KUD   CH0012268360

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-24 am EDT
2.800 CHF   -1.23%
01:04a2022 half year results
EQ
08/23Harmonic and NAGRA Announce Watermarking as a Service for Live Sports Streaming
PR
07/13Kudelski To Sell 40% Stake In TV Software Company iWedia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2022 HALF YEAR RESULTS

08/25/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results
2022 HALF YEAR RESULTS

25.08.2022 / 07:02 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

 

Highlights:

  • Total Group revenues and OOI reached USD 333.4 million
  • In constant currency, the Group’s net revenues increased by 3.3% compared to the same period in 2021
  • 3 of the 4 business segments with double digit growth in constant currency
  • In a fast-changing business environment, the Group’s flagship initiatives and solutions in all 4 of its business segments gain momentum
  • Digital TV revenues are 8.9% lower in constant currency compared to first half 2021
  • Cybersecurity continued to deliver strong performance, with a 15.4% net revenue growth in constant currency and a progression of the gross margin, in value, by 34.2%
  • IoT revenues more than doubled to USD 7.2 million, with strong growth from all product lines
  • Public Access progressively recovering with a 11.8% net revenue growth in constant currency driven by EMEA performance
  • Positive first half EBITDA due to ongoing cost control and despite weak EUR exchange rate

 

KEY FIGURES HALF YEAR 2022

(in million USD)

1H2022

1H2021

Revenues & Other Operating Income

333.4

340.5

EBITDA

   0.5 

    15.0

 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA – August 25th, 2022 – The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, announced today its results for the first half of 2022. 

Total revenues and other operating income were USD 333.4 million, compared to USD 340.5 million in the first half 2021. In constant currency, the Group’s net revenues increased by 3.3% compared to the same period in 2021. In the first half 2022, the Group generated USD 0.5 million of operating income before depreciation and amortization, compared to USD 15.0 million in the previous first half.

Digital TV revenues reached USD 144.5 million, representing a constant currency decline of 8.9%, as compared with the prior year period. In addition to foreign exchange factors, the base effect of strong 2021 Digital TV revenues drove this year-on-year development. The segment’s operating expenses were USD 0.4 million lower than in the prior first half. Digital TV’s operating income before depreciation and amortization declined by USD 16.4 million to USD 26.2 million.

The Group’s cybersecurity business delivered a strong first half and posted USD 79.6 millions of gross revenues. Net revenues were at USD 51.0 million, representing a growth of 15.4% in constant currency. As a result of the Group’s continued investments, in the first half 2022, the cybersecurity business posted a USD 9.8 million operating loss before depreciation and amortization, comparable with the USD 9.5 million loss booked in the first half 2021.

The strong momentum of the Group’s IoT segment drove first half revenue growth by a factor of 2.7. In the first half 2022, IoT generated USD 7.2 million of revenues, compared to USD 2.6 million in the first half 2021 and reduced its operating loss before depreciation and amortization by USD 2.1 million to USD 9.5 million.

In Public Access, investments in access control infrastructure for parking, ski and events started to recover in the first half 2022. As a result, Public Access revenues grew by 11.8% in constant currency and reached USD 125.7 million, as compared to the prior first half period. Overall, Public Access generated a positive EBITDA of USD 0.5 million, compared to USD 0.7 million in last year’s period.

On August 12th, 2022, the Group fully repaid its 2022 bond.

 

DIGITAL TV: SECURING THE DIGITAL FUTURE AND STRENGTHENING RELATIONS WITH MAJOR OPERATORS 

While revenues generated by the Group’s Digital TV segment declined during the first half 2022, targeted solution initiatives, designed to respond to the challenges of the Digital TV industry, are gaining momentum:  

  • A focus on Nagravision’s anti-piracy solutions was important during the first half of the year as rising piracy concerns are driving additional demand from operators for intelligence-led solutions. Streaming protection through the Nagravision Active Streaming Protection framework is playing a key role for video service operators of all sizes in the fight against piracy.
  • NAGRA Insight is expanding its customer base by introducing its smart pricing solution, which utilizes artificial intelligence to better analyze consumer behavior and drive business performance. Creating a personalized digital twin for each individual subscriber, the system simulates scenarios of actions for every subscriber, predicting the impact on churn and revenues.

Among the highlights of the first half, Digital TV expanded partnerships and won new contracts with large pay-TV operators worldwide:

  • United Cloud, the technology arm of the United Group, the leading multi-play telecoms and media provider in south-eastern Europe, has selected Nagravision’s NexGuard watermarking to expand its security solution.
  • As part of a continued partnership with Nagravision, Radiotelevisione italiana (RAI) has selected the multi-DRM solution from the Nagravision Active Streaming Protection framework. This complements their previous investments in watermarking and anti-piracy services.
  • VTVCab, one of Vietnam’s largest pay-TV players, has selected Nagravision’s TVkey Cloud to deploy its direct-to-TV service on Samsung UHD TVs.
  • In Indonesia, PT Linknet has selected Nagravision to migrate their OTT solution to OpenTV Video Platform.

 

CYBERSECURITY CONTINUES TO DELIVER STRONG PERFORMANCE IN BOTH THE US AND EMEA WITH EXPANDED ACTIVITIES

The Group’s cybersecurity business delivered a strong performance in both of its main regions during the first half of the year. In Europe, net revenues grew by 38.7% in constant currency to USD 18.8 million, while the Americas grew by 2.7% to USD 31.5 million. In the Americas, the shift to high margin solutions has accelerated compared to first half 2021. In addition, the Group generated USD 0.7 million of cybersecurity revenue in the Asia Pacific and Africa region.

The development of cybersecurity bookings underscores the positive momentum of this business. In the first half 2022, the cybersecurity segment generated over USD 100 million of total bookings, continuing to grow at double-digit rates compared to the first half 2021. Bookings in high value-added business lines, including managed security services, advisory and proprietary technology sales, increased by 32% over this same period.

During the first half of the year, the cybersecurity business won substantial new contracts in luxury goods manufacturing, in the energy and critical infrastructure sectors, as well as in healthcare and hospitals. Kudelski Security has been extremely active protecting several UN organizations with healthcare-related missions as well as many public and private hospitals. In Switzerland, for example, Kudelski Security experts have been monitoring 24/7 the cybersecurity of several important hospitals such as Luzerner Kantonsspital, Spital STS Thun, Rehaklinik Bellikon, Kinderspital Zürich and more recently Hôpital du Valais. In the US, state health institutions, children’s hospitals and large private care organizations also benefit from Kudelski Security monitoring capabilities.

Segment headcount was proactively increased to support the further expansion of the business, especially in Europe. With the rising demand for the Group’s managed detection and response services, the Group launched a new cyber fusion center in Spain, staffed with an experienced team of threat detection specialists and cyber response experts, complementing existing centers in Switzerland and the US.

In addition, the Group continues to expand its cybersecurity offering portfolio, with the launch of MDR ONE, a new all-in-one solution that provides cloud-native managed detection and response services based on the Group’s proprietary technologies.

 

INTERNET OF THINGS (IoT): ASSET TRACKING, SECURITY LABS AND keySTREAM BUSINESS CONTINUES TO EXPAND

Kudelski IoT grew its revenues by a factor of 2.7 driven primarily by the strong performance of the RecovR asset tracking solution for US car dealerships, the IoT Security Labs and the Kudelski IoT keySTREAM security system with semiconductor and module manufacturers.

After launching in 2021, the asset tracking solution, which combines lot management and theft recovery, continues to increase its pace of deployments at car dealerships across the United States. RecovR enables car dealers to manage their lots efficiently, improve the sales process and create a new revenue stream, while offering consumers an advanced and reliable wireless theft recovery solution. In the first half 2022, the Group added 140 new rooftops, accelerating RecovR’s market penetration. This strong momentum drove IoT’s first half revenue growth.

keySTREAM, the Group’s end-to-end IoT security platform, gained further traction in the first half of the year, delivering double-digit growth compared to the prior first half. IoT Security Labs continued to acquire new customers, while commanding higher man day rates. As a result, IoT Security Labs revenues almost doubled compared to the prior first half.

 

PUBLIC ACCESS: SIMPLE, SECURE AND SUSTAINABLE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

The Group’s Public Access division, SKIDATA, has defined its new vision for the post-COVID era, with a focus on connecting clients, partners and visitors at the heart of the customer experience. With its digital management platform, SKIDATA offers customer-oriented access solutions for cars and people. Visitors and guests benefit from a convenient access experience in a simple, secure and sustainable way. These comprehensive and overarching solutions meet the customers’ demands for integrated visitor management that increases the efficiency of business operations and promotes more effective customer engagement.

Driving Public Access growth in constant currency of 11.8% in the first half 2022, European sales strongly recovered, with revenues growing by 14.4% compared to the previous first half.

In the first half 2022, SKIDATA accelerated its move to “mobile first” and brought future-oriented digital solutions to market, such as online reservations, payment and access options for parking tickets, ski passes, event tickets and other services, safer digital access control for visitors in stadiums, and an EV-charging solution that is fully integrated into parking management systems.

In the first half 2022, significant clients chose or updated SKIDATA’s systems, like Macquarie Shopping Centre in Sydney and Brisbane Airport in Australia, Kolkota Airport in India and three mountain destinations in Japan and Korea. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral and the Vail ski resort in the US also chose SKIDATA’s solutions, as well as the FC Nantes’ Stade de la Beaujoire Louis Fonteneau in France.

 

FULL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK

Following the Digital TV segment’s strong 2021 results, the Group expects Digital TV revenues to decline in 2022 at single-digit rates in constant currency. Second half revenues should be higher than the first half’s, in line with seasonality patterns of prior years.

In the Cybersecurity segment, the Group expects to maintain its 2021 momentum, with revenues growing at a double-digit rate. As the Cybersecurity business continues to drive the development of higher margin product lines, margin after cost of material should also grow at a double-digit rate.

The strong momentum of RecovR sales is expected to drive IoT’s revenues in 2022, while the Group will continue to promote IoT Services and the keySTREAM platform as a driver of long-term growth. Consistent with 2021, the Group expects IoT revenues to at least double in 2022 compared to the prior year.

In Public Access, the Group forecasts a partial recovery in 2022, with high-single digit revenue growth in constant currency and a limited increase of operating expenses. The Group expects to benefit from the continued streamlining of SKIDATA’s operations and a tighter integration with other Group businesses and is targeting a material improvement of Public Access profitability for 2022.

Overall, the Group will continue to optimize its operations and is confirming its original EBITDA guidance for 2022 in the range of USD 55 million to USD 75 million.

 

Note to the editors:

The 2022 first half Financial Statements and MD&A are available in PDF format under:
www.nagra.com >> Investors >> Publications

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com

 

Contacts

Cédric Alber
Kudelski Group
Senior Director Public Relations
+41 79 647 61 71
+41 21 732 01 81
cedric.alber@nagra.com  

 

 

Santino Rumasuglia
Kudelski Group
Vice President – Head of Investor Relations
+1 (623) 235-2510

santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1427777

 
End of News EQS News Service

1427777  25.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427777&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about KUDELSKI SA
01:04a2022 half year results
EQ
08/23Harmonic and NAGRA Announce Watermarking as a Service for Live Sports Streaming
PR
07/13Kudelski To Sell 40% Stake In TV Software Company iWedia
MT
07/13The Kudelski Group Agrees to Divest its 40% Equity in iWedia
EQ
07/13Reinhart Interactive TV AG entered into agreement to acquire iWedia S.A. from Kudelski ..
CI
07/12Kudelski IoT empowers hardware security for semiconductor manufacturers with new Secure..
EQ
07/12Kudelski IoT Empowers Hardware Security for Semiconductor Manufacturers with New Secure..
CI
07/05Kudelski Security Opens New Cyber Fusion Center in Spain
MT
07/05Kudelski Security Launches Cyber Fusion Center in Spain to Address Rising Cyber Threats
EQ
04/26KUDELSKI : Security's MDR ONE Enables Businesses to Maintain the Highest Level of Security
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUDELSKI SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 759 M 786 M 786 M
Net income 2022 10,7 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net Debt 2022 191 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 156 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 225
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart KUDELSKI SA
Duration : Period :
Kudelski SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUDELSKI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,80 CHF
Average target price 2,59 CHF
Spread / Average Target -7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Kudelski Director
Mauro Saladini Chief Financial Officer
Morten Solbakken Chief Operating Officer-Digital TV & Executive VP
Laurent T. Dassault Non-Executive Director
Pierre Lescure Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUDELSKI SA-23.38%162
ACCENTURE PLC-26.12%194 002
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.14%150 558
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.88%106 277
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.29%81 046
VMWARE, INC.2.65%49 840