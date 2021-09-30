Log in
Summary

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The Kudelski Group Enters into a Sale and Leaseback Transaction for a Satellite Office Building in LausanneTitle

09/30/2021 | 11:46am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Sales Result Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The Kudelski Group Enters into a Sale and Leaseback Transaction for a Satellite Office Building in LausanneTitle 30-Sep-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - September 30, 2021 - As part of the optimization of its facilities portfolio, the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has entered into a sale and leaseback transaction involving one of its satellite office buildings located in chemin de la Chapelle 4-6 in Lausanne, Switzerland, for an amount of CHF 19'000'000.

Concurrently with the closing of the sale transaction, the Group entered into a long-term lease agreement for the office building, underscoring the Group's strong commitment to maintaining a significant local presence in the region.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Contacts

Cédric Alber

Corporate Communications

Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

Santino Rumasuglia Kudelski Group Vice President - Head of Investor Relations +1 (623) 235-2510 santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com

version française

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Kudelski Group 
              route de Genève 22-24 
              1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 21 732 01 01 
Fax:          +41 21 732 01 00 
E-mail:       info@nagra.com 
Internet:     https://www.nagra.com 
ISIN:         CH0012268360 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1237349 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1237349 30-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

