    KUD   CH0012268360

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:43 2023-02-06 am EST
2.475 CHF   -1.59%
BUSINESS UPDATE

02/07/2023 | 01:06am EST
Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
BUSINESS UPDATE

07-Feb-2023 / 07:03 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, February 7th , 2023 – The Kudelski Group is providing a business update regarding its 2022 performance. Overall, Group EBITDA for the full year will be lower than the previously announced guidance of USD 55 to 75 million, due to lower-than-expected sales in the Digital TV business at the end of the fourth quarter.

However, in constant currency, total Group revenues in 2022 were marginally higher than in the previous year due to the performance of the Group’s three other business units.

Public Access revenues in constant currency reverted to a strong growth in the 10% range. As Public Access also increased operating expenses to ensure delivery of its growing backlog, profitability in constant currency terms only marginally improved compared to the prior year.

Both revenues and gross profit from the Cybersecurity business increased at solid double-digit rates in 2022, translating to a year-on-year reduction of its EBITDA loss.

The IoT business delivered a strong year, doubling revenues compared to 2021 and reducing operating losses.

The results of the Group’s Cybersecurity and IoT business lines, which together delivered more than 20% of the Group’s revenues in 2022, confirm the importance of the Group’s investment strategy to the future growth of the company.  With three of the Group’s four business lines demonstrating their ability to grow revenues in 2022, the Group remains committed to its long-term plan to evolve its business lines for future growth.

The updated guidance provided in this press release is based on the Group’s preliminary 2022 results, which are subject to change in connection with the completion of the company’s final closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise in the course of the preparation or audit of its financial statements.  The Kudelski Group will host a conference call to discuss the company’s full year 2022 results on February 23, 2023.

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

Contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+41 21 732 01 81

cedric.alber@nagra.com

 

Santino Rumasuglia

Kudelski Group

Vice President – Head of Investor Relations

+1 480 430 9952
+41 79 373 66 71

santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1553053

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1553053  07-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1553053&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
