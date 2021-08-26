EQS-Adhoc : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. -2

A gradual recovery of commercial activity and travel has enabled an initial upturn in the parking business, especially in Europe. With digitization, the market has become very dynamic, as standard ticket-based systems are evolving into fully automated free-flow systems. SKIDATA is leading this transition with a clear end-customer focus to make parking much more user friendly.
FULL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK
In the Digital TV segment, the Group expects revenues in the second half to be higher compared to the first half, maintaining the positive momentum of the last months.
In the Cybersecurity segment, the Group plans with full year revenues growing at a double-digit rate. Such positive momentum is expected to result in a year-on-year improvement of segment operating income before depreciation and amortization.
RecovR, the new IoT asset tracking solution for automotive dealerships, should drive IoT revenue growth. The Group expects 2021 IoT revenues to at least double compared to 2020.
The Public Access business continues to face uncertainties related to the COVID-19 impact on airports, shopping centers, stadiums and ski resorts, with demand remaining unpredictable. In 2021, the Group continues to streamline SKIDATA's operations, seeking a tighter integration with other Group segments and corporate functions and among SKIDATA's local and central entities. Despite these market uncertainties, the Group targets a higher 2021 segment EBITDA compared to the prior year.
The Group confirms its initial guidance for 2021 with revenue growth and EBITDA between USD 65 and 80 million. Digital TV and Cybersecurity segments should evolve better than originally expected, offset by the slower than anticipated recovery of Public Access and supply chain constraints in IoT.
Note to the editors: The 2021 first half Financial Statements and MD&A are available in PDF format under:
https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Contacts
Cédric Alber
Kudelski Group Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations +41 21 732 01 81
+1 (415) 962 5005
cedric.alber@nagra.com
Santino Rumasuglia Kudelski Group Vice President - Head of Investor Relations +1 (623) 235-2510
santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of ad hoc announcement
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229001
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
=------------
1229001 26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229001&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 26, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)