EQS-News : Oxygen Strikes Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Firm Kudelski Security

06/24/2021 | 11:57pm EDT
EQS-News / 24/06/2021 / 23:56 EST/EDT 
Oxygen Strikes Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Firm Kudelski Security 
  ? To assess and verify that Oxygen 'does what it says it does' functionally, and 
  ? To assess cybersecurity exposure and advise any needed remediation. 
ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Oxygen.org, the alternative market infrastructure ecosystem, has signed 
a strategic agreement under which Kudelski Security, a division of the Kudelski Group in Switzerland, will provide 
security assessment and architecture support for the Oxygen platform going forward. Kudelski will conduct a series of 
reviews and audits of the Oxygen Protocol functionality and interfaces, as well as collaborating with Oxygen to assess 
future enhancements, changes, or additions to Oxygen's protocols. 
 
Beginning with prime brokerage, Oxygen will replicate a growing range of products offered by investment banks, helping 
to build finance without Wall Street. As a DeFi ecosystem, Oxygen will enable delivery of these services to individuals 
and institutions alike, democratizing access to sophisticated investment, risk management and liquidity solutions. 
Viktor Mangazeev, Co-founder of Oxygen, said 'Institutions and individual investors have a right to expect that they 
can trust the quality, reliability and stability of the Oxygen ecosystem. For Oxygen, this partnership provides 
transparency, promotes absolute confidence that the protocol does precisely what it promises and demonstrates its 
security - all based on a thorough assessment by a leading global expert in cybersecurity.' 
Scott Carlson, Head of Blockchain Security for Kudelski Security - stated 'I'm very excited to be working with Oxygen 
on this series of engagements. As they are on the leading edge of new business models in the DeFi space, it is 
important to show strategic leadership in promoting cyber security. Comparable traditional businesses have years of 
audits and tests, and the emerging ecosystems must put their best foot forward to build trust of users and 
environmental partners' 
Oxygen is built on the growing and liquid Serum ecosystem which leverages an on-chain orderbook to match borrowers and 
lenders to provide fair rates. And it is made possible by massive throughput and ultra-low costs of the scalable Solana 
blockchain. Solana currently processes up to 50,000 transactions per second, each one costing just USD0.00001, with plans 
to further scale these capabilities. Combined, this partnership can accelerate mass adoption of DeFi. 
The Kudelski Security team will perform a Source Code Assessment, Architecture Review, and Architecture Verification of 
the Oxygen.org Finance system. Special attention will be focused on the Contracts Mechanism, Finance Logic, Yields, 
Borrowing, Lending, and Leverage mechanisms, as well as other related funds safety considerations. Verification 
analyses will confirm that formulas, cryptographic/mathematic, etc. in the software faithfully implement the specified 
intent of the protocol. Testing will include dynamic testing of key financial risk scenarios such as edge situations, 
liquidity events, and more. 
Alex Grebnev, Co-Founder of Oxygen explained 'Rapid innovation in open finance protocols like Oxygen opens up access to 
highly value-added investment banking products, which have always been the exclusive domain of institutional investors. 
But to gain the trust of a broader investment community and increase adoption, we must provide robust and continuous 
assurance of the security of our protocol. We will continue to work closely with our new partners Kudelski and we will 
publish findings and actions taken to ensure transparency.' 
About Oxygen Protocol 
Oxygen is alternative market infrastructure ecosystem, built on the fast-growing and liquid Serum ecosystem and running 
on Solana's scalable blockchain. Its initial offering is an on-chain prime brokerage protocol through which users can 
earn yield, borrow from peers, trade directly out of fund pools, and get trading leverage against a portfolio of 
assets. As a DeFi protocol, Oxygen is part of a movement to create a more efficient and open financial system - or 
'Finance without Wall Street' - that replicates the constructs of traditional finance without centralized control and 
intermediaries. Oxygen.org AG is based in Switzerland, which is recognized as an advanced jurisdiction for distributed 
ledger technology. Oxygen works with a Big Four audit firm and with leading international legal advisers to ensure 
asset safety and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit https://www.oxygen.org/ 
About Kudelski Security 
Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions for large enterprise and 
public sector clients. It has 300+ employees and locations in Europe (Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Zurich - Switzerland, 
Paris - France, Munich - Germany) and the U.S. (Phoenix, Minneapolis, Dallas, Atlanta). Kudelski Security international 
headquarters is ISO 27001:2013 certified, ensuring the quality of our Information Security Management System in the 
protection of customer data while delivering cybersecurity solutions. The company is a member of the Forum of Incident 
Response and Security Teams (FIRST), a premier organization and recognized global leader in incident response, with 
additional Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) competencies. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com 
Media Inquiries: 
Adam Harper (Hong Kong) adam@calibercorporateadvisors.com 
Scott Krady (USA) scottk@calibercorporateadvisors.com 
SOURCE: Oxygen 
 
24/06/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211907&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 23:56 ET (03:56 GMT)

