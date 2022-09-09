Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kudelski SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KUD   CH0012268360

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-08 am EDT
2.845 CHF   -0.70%
GTPL Provides its Subscribers with the Highest Level of Security and Enhanced User Experience

09/09/2022 | 01:17am EDT
Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GTPL Provides its Subscribers with the Highest Level of Security and Enhanced User Experience

09.09.2022 / 07:15 CET/CEST

NAGRA Security Services Platform delivers proven, versatile and flexible solutions that address all of GTPL Hathway Limited’s content security requirements

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA – September 9, 2022, 2022 – NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that it’s proven OTT security solutions have been selected by GTPL Hathway Limited, the largest multiple-system operator in India with more than 11 million connected homes, to ensure content protection for its OTT app.

With a presence in 19 states across India and delivering content to more than 1200 towns, GTPL’s launch of its new OTT app will provide an optimized user experience in delivering content to current and new subscribers. As part of the offering, GTPL needed to securely and quickly offer this content on different devices and platforms, such as iOS, Android and web browsers. As a core component of its business strategy, GTPL selected solutions from the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection framework that included the NAGRA Security Services Platform (SSP), multi-DRM and secure player solutions, to deliver a comprehensive line-up of protection for the new platform.

“As a long-time partner of NAGRA, GTPL now has the peace of mind that we are ensuring the highest level of security for the high-value content we bring to our subscribers,” said GTPL’s MD Anirudhsinh Jadeja. “As part of our growth strategy, we are dedicated to the necessary steps to keep content secure and counter the growing and varied number of piracy threats in the market.”

NAGRA SSP is an advanced, highly scalable, flexible, unified security platform that takes CAS and DRM technologies to the next level to enable successful content monetization through secure premium content delivery over any network, to any device, with any business model. It is built using the latest cloud-native technologies, supporting multiple deployment options from traditional on-premise to private cloud or public cloud deployments.

“We are dedicated to continuing to be a trusted, long-term partner for operators to provide the right security solution to take on the evolving piracy landscape and are honored to partner with operators like GTPL to rapidly evolve and secure their services in order to remain competitive,” said Stéphane Le Dréau, Senior Vice President and Regional General Manager APAC at NAGRA. “With its flexibility and comprehensive approach, the NAGRA SSP, a key part of the Active Streaming Protection framework manages all of GTPL’s content security requirements - turning security into a business enabler, not a business inhibitor.

To chat with an expert and identify the best security services for your business, contact us here or meet with us at IBC 2022, September 9-12, Hall 1 Stand C81.

 

About GTPL Hathway Ltd

GTPL Hathway Limited is India’s largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company’s Digital Cable Television services reach 1,200 plus towns across India in 19 states including Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. As on June 30, 2022, the Company has 8.40 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 8,45,000 Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband homepass of 4.85 million.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

 

Media contacts

Yatin Gupta
GTPL Hathway Limited
Senior Vice Presiden
t+91 86 009 92846
yatin.gupta@gtpl.net

 

Cédric Alber
Kudelski Group
Senior Director Public Relations
+41 79 647 61 71
+41 21 732 01 81
cedric.alber@nagra.com

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1438887

 
End of News EQS News Service

1438887  09.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
