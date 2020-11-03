Log in
KUDELSKI SA

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
Kudelski : IoT Enables Secure “Phone as Key” Solution for Management of Shared Vehicle Access

11/03/2020 | 01:31pm EST

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced the availability of its solution for secure, effortless access to vehicles using an authorized mobile phone or other digital key option. A user simply enrolls their device, and once approved by the vehicle manager, gets access and usage rights based on their device’s proximity to the vehicle and any other conditions set by the owner (time, location, vehicle status, etc.). The solution will even work without a cellular connection once rights are given to a device (e.g. in the basement of a parking garage). California-based Canoo is an early adopter of this technology for use in their line of electric vehicles.

In a world where physical keys and cards are increasingly being replaced by digital options, smartphones are emerging as the dominant platform to enable that. Kudelski IoT’s technology allows people to use their smartphones to automatically and securely provide touchless access to valuable assets like vehicles. The solution allows control of who has vehicle access, and exactly when and for how long that access is granted. If authorized, a user can easily share temporary access to the vehicle with another party, like a restaurant valet or a family member, using the associated app. Not only does this lead to increased convenience and security, it empowers companies like Canoo to introduce exciting new business models that have the potential to change the way people use urban transportation.

The solution leverages the Kudelski IoT keySTREAM security stack to enable trusted access commands and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) multi-point proximity detection, which is a common technology available in most smart devices today. NFC cards and web portal-based access options are also available.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the need for more touchless access options to vehicles, buildings and other valuable assets. We are very excited that Canoo has given us the opportunity to deliver a solution for their innovative new line of electric vehicles,” said Hardy Schmidbauer, SVP Kudelski IoT. “Our combination of expertise in both security and access control gives our solution an unparalleled level of robustness while delivering on the promise of convenience and ease of use.”

“The Kudelski solution perfectly fits Canoo’s objective of providing disruptive business models such as no-commitment, effortless subscription programs for urban transportation,” said Phil Weicker, In Charge of Propulsion & Electronics at Canoo. “Sharing vehicles among different users would require a highly secure and flexible access solution and the Kudelski team has the experience and the skills that will ensure our success.”

The Kudelski technology can also be applied to smart building and other access control applications to provide the same level of secure access management, control and convenience.

© Business Wire 2020

