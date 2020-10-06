Kudelski : Security Expands Business into France

Strong momentum in France for managed security services and a growing client base

drives regional hiring and geographic expansion.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, September 10th, 2020 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced its expansion into the French market, extending a unique combination of cybersecurity services and industry-leading managed security solutions to enterprise clients based in France. The move follows three years of rapid European growth for Kudelski Security and includes an increased presence of experts at the Group's offices in Paris.

Kudelski Security's Managed Security Services (MSS) provide international companies across industries with an effective and scalable service that helps relieve the burden on CIOs and CISOs, while enabling them to cost-effectively identify and recover from the increasing level of security risks.

'A growing number of companies in France are entrusting us with their evolving cybersecurity needs - from managed security and advanced cybersecurity technology to advisory services,' said Philippe Borloz, Vice President, EMEA Sales at Kudelski Security.

Since 2018, Kudelski Security has experienced solid growth in this region, adding high-profile clients and launching their multi-award winning managed security services, including Managed Endpoint Detection & Response and Managed Security Services for Operational Technologies (OT), delivered from the company's Cyber Fusion Center in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland. The company has earned more than 10 analyst recognitions from Gartner, Forrester, IDC and others for its advanced MSS and incident response offerings.

'Kudelski Security delivers managed endpoint detection response services across all our assets,' said Chris Anderson, CISO at Pernod Ricard. 'As a global enterprise with a complex operational technology environment, Kudelski Security offers true visibility into the threats that can impact us. They have also proven they can reduce detection time to just a few hours, enabling a proactive response against advanced attacks. These factors confirmed that we made the right choice in selecting them as our cybersecurity partner, becoming our next-generation MSSP for IT, OT, and cloud environments'.

Since 2012, Kudelski Security employs over 300 cybersecurity specialists, leveraging more than 30 years of Group's experience designing software and hardware-based security solutions. Headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne (Switzerland) and Phoenix (AZ, USA), the company focuses on purposeful innovation that provides clients the most effective security solutions at all times.

'In order to offer companies from all sectors of industry the highest level of security, we take a unique approach to solutions for our industry,' continued Borloz. 'We continuously improve our products and processes on a daily basis and leverage a combination of powerful technology along with teams of experienced security engineers to enable active security for our clients. The result is faster detection and an efficient response to threats.' explains Phillipe Borloz.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

Media Contact

John Van Blaricum

Vice President, Global Marketing

+1 650 966 4320

[email protected]

Johan Roman

Senior Director - EMEA Marketing & Alliances

+41 21 732 06 94

[email protected]