Kudelski Security Launches FusionDetect™ to Strengthen Managed Detection & Response (MDR) for Enterprises

New cloud-native integrated platform enables enhanced threat detection and faster response at scale

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, May 20, 2021 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today the launch of FusionDetect™, a cloud-native analytics platform that enhances the company's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, providing improved threat detection, response, and risk reduction with greater cost efficiencies for the modern enterprise.

Kudelski Security reduces the complexity of security monitoring to deliver more effective threat detection and response services across any environment, including endpoint, on-premises, cloud, and OT/ICS. FusionDetect™ is the next wave of innovation for the business, which has rapidly gained recognition for engineering and services excellence that drives improved security outcomes. The platform also ensures Kudelski Security's MDR services can adapt to future innovations and continuously deliver a measurable reductive impact on clients' business risk.

"FusionDetect™ enables us to offer cloud-native XDR capabilities that streamline security processes and technologies to drive more value to clients," said Andrew Howard, CEO, Kudelski Security. "This allows clients to engage our market-leading services with no up-front investment. Further, FusionDetect™ improves our ability to actively threat hunt across client environments and positions us to respond more effectively."

FusionDetect™ can directly ingest, normalize, enrich, and correlate relevant data from client infrastructures. Powered by the cloud, it collects and stores data at scale, which enables efficient security investigations and retrospective threat hunting by analysts and allows clients to meet regulatory compliance directives. The platform also provides a compelling alternative to SIEM technologies and provides clients without a SIEM, the ability to deploy advanced MDR services. It can collect data from virtually any source, including IT, OT/ICS, endpoint and cloud, including Microsoft 365 applications.

FusionDetect™ leverages Kudelski Security's proprietary and proven use case framework. Mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, the use case framework enables Kudelski Security's detection engineering team to work closely with clients to develop a threat model specific to their business, and work to identify critical detection scenarios that should be prioritized.

Speaking on the launch of FusionDetect™, Kudelski Security VP of Strategy and Managed Security Alton Kizziah said, "We have always championed a high-touch approach to services delivered through our Cyber Fusion Centers. Since we launched our first offering, we have positioned our services around deep contextualization and personalization. With our new, cloud-native platform, clients can now benefit from tailored threat detection and response without the need for costly technology investments that are complex to manage."

Kudelski Security continues to earn industry recognition for excellence in managed security that delivers faster, improved security outcomes. According to the latest Forrester report, The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection & Response, Q1 2021, "Kudelski Security's degree of personalization differentiates it from other vendors in this evaluation. Clients benefit from this approach as they can onboard rapidly, then customize the service as they go when necessary […] Kudelski Security's extensive collaboration capability helps clients understand and resolve incidents more effectively."

In addition to being ranked a Strong Performer in the new Forrester Wave for Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021, Kudelski Security was also recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave Mid-Size Managed Security Service Providers, Q3 2020, and awarded 'Champion' status by Bloor Research in their 2021 MDR Market Update.

