Kudelski Security Named CrowdStrike European MSSP of the Year

Accolade builds on previous recognition of Kudelski Security as a leading player in the CrowdStrike partner ecosystem

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA –June 24, 2024 – Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today that it has been named CrowdStrike’s European MSSP Partner of the Year. This latest award, presented at the 2024 CrowdStrike Europe Partner Symposium, reflects the engagement and investment in a global strategic partnership that has been a keystone of Kudelski Security’s Managed Security business since 2016. Kudelski Security was previously awarded Partner of Excellence in Europe by CrowdStrike in 2020.

Kudelski Security’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services leverage the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform to detect and respond to threats across endpoint, cloud, identity and more. The Falcon platform is fully integrated into Kudelski Security’s Cyber Fusion Centers in Switzerland, the U.S., and Spain, and globally used by the business’ security analysts and Incident Response teams.

Speaking on the award, David Chétrit, Senior Vice President, EMEA General Manager of Kudelski Security, said “We are delighted to be recognized by CrowdStrike as its European MSSP Partner of the Year. The industry-leading Falcon platform is at the core of Kudelski Security’s unique MDR offering and has moved the needle on rapid and effective threat detection and response. We are proud of this long-term partnership that encompasses CrowdStrike’s best-of-breed technology, enhanced by our Managed Security Services.”

Kudelski Security built its MDR program from the ground up, to drive greater security outcomes to its customers and protect data across all environments. The business has global reach, and within Europe, strong traction across Switzerland, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Austria. Since launch, Kudelski Security has been the recipient of a wide range of industry accolades and awards for its MDR, forensic investigation, and incident response services, from leading industry analysts such as Gartner, Forrester, Bloor Research and IDC. A recent Total Economic Impact™ Report from Forrester also confirmed the value in terms of return on investment that enterprises may realize by deploying Kudelski Security’s MDR services.

“Kudelski Security has always broken new ground in its delivery of MDR,” said John Taylor, EMEA VP for Channel and Alliances at CrowdStrike. “They’re one of our most established European partners and continue to experience exceptional growth through standardizing and innovating on the Falcon platform. I believe that our collaboration – a partnership between like-minded businesses with a mission to drive vendor consolidation and stop breaches – is bringing tangible, quantifiable value in risk reduction and cyber maturity.”

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today’s most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

