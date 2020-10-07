Kudelski Security and TÜV Rheinland Announce Collaboration on Managed Security Services

Cologne, Germany, Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, October 7 2020 - TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in product and system security audits, and Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today their collaboration to reinforce and extend the security of TÜV Rheinland's assets and data.

TÜV Rheinland requires a level of cybersecurity commensurate to the demands of a global leader in testing, inspection, certification, consulting, and training. The company selected Kudelski Security for its ability to provide rapid, accurate threat detection, effective incident response, and to reduce the impact of a breach. In addition, Kudelski Security, an award-winning MSSP, is one of few service providers with expertise in threat detection and response across all environments, spanning IT, cloud, operational technology (OT) / industrial control systems (ICS).

The Managed Security Services (MSS) offered by Kudelski Security will extend the capabilities of TÜV Rheinland's existing Security Operations Center, through round-the-clock security threat monitoring and hunting and an incident response service. Further, partnership with TÜV Rheinland will generate a three-way collaboration that aligns the company's IT and security objectives, enabling them to stay in sync and drive efficiencies as the business expands and evolves. A special focus in the future will be on the protection of industrial plants.

TÜV Rheinland is confident that the cybersecurity standard it has maintained to date and the protection afforded their client data will be strengthened further with Kudelski Security's engagement. "We always place our customer needs first," said Rüdiger Hoppen, Global Officer IT Infrastructure of TÜV Rheinland, "and have extremely high demands regarding the safeguarding of client data. Kudelski Security is highly successful in minimizing threat detection time and protecting companies from the serious consequences of an Information Security Incident".

Commenting on the new relationship, Kudelski Security's CEO, Andrew Howard said: "Kudelski Security brings the power of advanced threat detection and response to some of the world's largest organizations. TÜV Rheinland is synonymous with notions of security, excellence, and trust delivered on a huge scale and we are confident that we can support them to drive growth with confidence."

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,000 employees and annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities.