Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kudelski SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KUD   CH0012268360

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/26 11:31:02 am EDT
3.350 CHF   +0.30%
11:53aKUDELSKI : Security's MDR ONE Enables Businesses to Maintain the Highest Level of Security
PU
11:49aKudelski Security's MDR ONE Enables Businesses to Maintain the Highest Level of Security
EQ
04/26KUDELSKI SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kudelski Security's MDR ONE Enables Businesses to Maintain the Highest Level of Security

04/26/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Kudelski Security's MDR ONE Enables Businesses to Maintain the Highest Level of Security

26.04.2022 / 17:47

All-in-one solution provides flexible, scalable Managed Detection & Response capabilities to address the growing sophistication of threats across hybrid enterprise environments


Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - April 26, 2022 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the launch of its MDR ONE solution, a new all-in-one solution that provides cloud-native managed detection and response (MDR) solutions built on Kudelski Security's proprietary XDR architecture.

The enterprise shift to the cloud is accelerating, with Gartner predicting that more than half of IT spending will shift from traditional solutions to the cloud by 2025. Kudelski Security's new MDR ONE supports this trend by enabling organizations with limited or less experienced security teams, or those with smaller budgets, to access advanced, cloud-based MDR capabilities to efficiently scale security as their needs grow or change over time.

'Now more than ever, businesses of all sizes need to ensure they maintain the highest level of security for their systems and data,' said Andrew Howard, CEO, Kudelski Security. 'Kudelski Security's new MDR ONE enables us to provide efficient, effective threat hunting, detection and response capabilities in an all-in-one offering that is easy for clients to employ and manage over time.'

An alternative model for accessing high-touch MDR services, Kudelski Security's MDR ONE solution is designed for clients who also seek to reduce the complexity of handling multiple-point threat detection solutions and accelerate time to value. MDR ONE is powered by FusionDetect(TM), the foundation of Kudelski Security's innovative XDR architecture, which streamlines security processes and technology across all Kudelski Security's portfolio of MDR offerings to increase the measurable value clients realize.

MDR ONE also leverages Kudelski Security's proprietary Use Case Manager- mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework - which covers current and latest threat scenarios, supported by precise detection rules, each customized to the client's unique environment and threat model. This makes MDR ONE a one-stop shop that covers over 90 percent of the latest attack techniques across IT, cloud, and endpoint environments to drastically reduce time to detect and respond with agility to current and emerging threats.

Olivier Spielmann, Kudelski Security VP Global Managed Detection & Response services, added, 'We believe that scalable and focused threat detection and response is crucial to address the challenges of the modern threat landscape. With this turn-key solution, we are making advanced and agile threat detection, investigation, and response more accessible and seamless than ever before.'

Kudelski Security continues to earn industry recognition for its MDR approach and services that deliver faster, improved security outcomes, including from Bloor Research, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, and IDC. The company has been recognized for five consecutive years in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services (2017-2021), three consecutive years in Gartner Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services. Most recently, Kudelski Security was awarded 'Champion' status in Bloor's 2021 MDR Market Update and recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in the Forrester Wave 'Managed Detection And Response, Q1 2021' report.

For more information about Kudelski Security's MDR services, visit: https://kudelskisecurity.com/solutions/by-capability/managed-detection-and-response/.

 

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

 

Media Contact

John Van Blaricum

Vice President, Global Marketing

+1 650 966 4320

john.vanblaricum@kudelskisecurity.com

 

 

version française
Deutsche Fassung

 

 

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1336007

 
End of News EQS News Service

1336007  26.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1336007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about KUDELSKI SA
11:53aKUDELSKI : Security's MDR ONE Enables Businesses to Maintain the Highest Level of Security
PU
11:49aKudelski Security's MDR ONE Enables Businesses to Maintain the Highest Level of Securit..
EQ
04/26KUDELSKI SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26KUDELSKI SA : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
04/212022 annual general meeting of kudelski sa
EQ
04/21Kudelski SA Approves the Ordinary Distribution, Payable on April 28, 2022
CI
03/24KUDELSKI : 2021 Annual Report Publication
PU
02/25Kudelski SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/23Swiss Cybersecurity Group Kudelski Turns to Profit in FY21 Amid Higher Sales
MT
02/23Kudelski SA Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUDELSKI SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 740 M 772 M 772 M
Net income 2022 8,59 M 8,97 M 8,97 M
Net Debt 2022 186 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 192 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 225
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart KUDELSKI SA
Duration : Period :
Kudelski SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUDELSKI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,44 CHF
Average target price 2,79 CHF
Spread / Average Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Kudelski Director
Mauro Saladini Chief Financial Officer
Morten Solbakken Chief Operating Officer-Digital TV & Executive VP
Laurent T. Dassault Non-Executive Director
Pierre Lescure Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUDELSKI SA-7.03%200
ACCENTURE PLC-23.58%200 674
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.09%169 194
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.07%125 094
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%95 375
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.30%85 305