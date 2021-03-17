Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Kudelski SA    KUD   CH0012268360

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kudelski : Telenor Norway Shortens Time-to-Market in Delivering New Content to Subscribers

03/17/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expanded collaboration with NAGRA simplifies content management to better engage subscribers while maintaining security and reliability

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - March 17 2021 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that Telenor Norway, one of the world's largest mobile telecommunications companies and current NAGRA customer, has selected the NAGRA DVnor Media Asset Management (MAM) service to help them expand their VOD platform subscriber offering.

The service enables a fully automated content processing system for Telenor Norway, providing the flexibility to add capacity on demand, through a simple, secure and reliable content preparation and distribution system.

'The NAGRA DVnor MAM service helps us accelerate the delivery of new, premium content to our subscribers without putting a strain on our internal resources,' said Stein Lindman-Johannesen, Head of Content & Recommendations, Telenor Norway. 'NAGRA's support team was critical in handling the high volumes of video, audio and subtitling files, enabling us to focus on the launch of our service and our subscribers, rather than worrying about handling peaks and the logistics of the content preparation and distribution. Their expertise, combined with a secure and state-of-art automated workflow, significantly shortened the time-to-market and enabled us to deliver an expanded content catalogue to our subscribers in the Nordics.'

The NAGRA DVnor MAM service complements Telenor Norway's in-house content preparation operations by enabling fast and efficient onboarding of new content that includes NENT Group's entire catalogue of Viaplay Originals and V Film movies. NENT Group is the Nordic region's leading streaming company and currently has more than 2.8 million subscribers to its Viaplay streaming service.

'We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Telenor Norway and work with the NENT Group to simplify the process of bringing their content to Telenor Norway's platform,' said Thierry Legrand, SVP EMEA at NAGRA. 'We take pride in playing an active role in the digitization and automation of the content supply chain. With this expanded relationship, Telenor Norway can improve content delivery, increase their subscription base, and better engage their customers - while still benefiting from our best-of-breed content security.'

Leveraging more than 15 years of expertise in media asset management, NAGRA DVnor solutions are trusted throughout the content supply chain, delivering efficiency through scalability and automation, and value to content producers, distributors and aggregators, broadcasters and pay-TV operators alike.

About Telenor Norway

Telenor Norway is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics and Asia with 182 million customers. T-We by Telenor is the largest TV and streaming service in Norway.

About NENT Group

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group) is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. We entertain millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create content that is experienced around the world. We make life more entertaining by telling stories, touching lives and expanding worlds - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. Headquartered in Stockholm, NENT Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('NENT A' and 'NENT B').

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

Media contacts

Cédric Alber
Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications
Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations
+41 79 647 61 71
+1 (415) 962-5005
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Kudelski SA published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 16:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUDELSKI SA
12:48pKUDELSKI  : Telenor Norway Shortens Time-to-Market in Delivering New Content to ..
PU
03/12KUDELSKI  : Nagra to Offer Virtual Cinema Protection Services to Eventive
MT
03/11Eventive Sets New Standard To Protect Premium Content Against Leaks and Pirac..
TE
02/25KUDELSKI  : FY20 Loss Shrinks to $23 Million
MT
02/25Annual results 2020
TE
02/09RecovR Disrupts the Vehicle Lot Management and Theft Recovery Market with Inn..
TE
01/22KUDELSKI  : Jumps 15% on Surpassing FY20 EBITDA Guidance Range
MT
01/22Business update
TE
01/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Qualcomm, Boeing, Visa
01/12SK Broadband in South Korea selects NAGRA's forensic watermarking technology ..
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 714 M 769 M 769 M
Net income 2021 7,85 M 8,45 M 8,45 M
Net Debt 2021 328 M 354 M 354 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 261 M 282 M 281 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 560
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart KUDELSKI SA
Duration : Period :
Kudelski SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUDELSKI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,04 CHF
Last Close Price 4,72 CHF
Spread / Highest target -15,2%
Spread / Average Target -35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Kudelski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mauro Saladini Chief Financial Officer
Morten Solbakken Chief Operating Officer
Laurent T. Dassault Director
Pierre Lescure Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUDELSKI SA36.67%280
ACCENTURE PLC0.88%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.64%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.14%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.31%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED10.21%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ