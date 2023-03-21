Advanced search
Matter Pioneer ELTAKO Selects Kudelski IoT as Matter Certificate Authority for New Smart Home Product Line
EQ
Kudelski IoT and STMicroelectronics Deliver Next-Generation, In-Field Device Provisioning and Security Lifecycle Management
EQ
Kudelski Security Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)
EQ
Matter Pioneer ELTAKO Selects Kudelski IoT as Matter Certificate Authority for New Smart Home Product Line

03/21/2023 | 12:47pm EDT
Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Matter Pioneer ELTAKO Selects Kudelski IoT as Matter Certificate Authority for New Smart Home Product Line

21.03.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The ELTAKO 62-IP Series includes Matter-approved switches, dimmers and actuators. Company cites Kudelski IoT’s “technical competence and the human factor” in their choice.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA March 21, 2023 Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced that ELTAKO GmbH has selected Kudeski IoT’s Matter Certificate Authority service to ensure secure integration of its products into the Connectivity Standards Alliance’s (CSA) Matter smart home ecosystem. Kudelski IoT is one of the few CSA-approved Product Attestation Authorities (PAA) providing Matter certificates, and will deliver signed certificates to ELTAKO, allowing them to provide a frictionless and secure smart home experience for their customers.

Matter is a unified, secure, and reliable standard that enables interoperability between different brands of smart home devices, providing greater flexibility and ease of use for consumers. With Matter, users will be able to connect and control their smart home devices seamlessly, regardless of the brand or technology used. This new standard will create a more open and collaborative ecosystem, bringing together leading companies in the smart home industry to deliver innovative and user-friendly solutions for a more connected and intelligent home.

The Kudelski IoT Matter CA Service enables companies to quickly and easily get scalable access to Device Attestation Certificates (DACs). The service is a managed, scalable “PKI as a Service” platform with Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) on Kudelski premises to secure private keys. Each manufacturer using the platform can manage the security lifecycle of certificates and devices in their own dedicated, cloud-based application. Kudelski IoT can also provide solutions for the secure provisioning of certificates into devices, both in the factory and in the field.

“Security is a key element of our strategy and a major differentiator for our products in the market. Even before Matter, we have always used the highest security measures, so therefore Matter security requirements immediately made sense to us,” said Tom Sack, Product Manager, Smart Home at ELTAKO. “Matter is a top priority for ELTAKO, so we sought a security partner who could provide Device Attestation Certificates, and Kudelski IoT provided both the technical competence and the human factor that convinced us they are our best choice.”

Kudelski Group companies have worked with device manufacturers to enable and protect their devices and associated services for more than 30 years. Kudelski is a pioneer in pay media and has been protecting digital cable, satellite, terrestrial set-top boxes, and streaming services since their inception, providing a wide range of security technologies and services with a strong focus on device security and certification. The company has provided certificates, keys, and credentials to more than over 500 million devices.

“Matter is clearly becoming an important force in creating a more secure connected home where everything just works, data and devices are protected, and consumers can enjoy devices and services without having to worry about privacy breaches,” said Hardy Schmidbauer, SVP of Kudelski IoT. “We look forward to helping other companies like ELTAKO create trusted, safe, and profitable connected devices and services, and to supporting the Matter ecosystem’s growth with not only Product Attestation, but also a range of other services and systems that help secure long-term success.”

 

 

About ELTAKO

ELTAKO is a leading provider of electrical installation equipment, power supplies and power meters in Europe. Its focus in on home and building automation as well as professional smart home applications. The family-owned company, now in its third generation, has been offering its customers quality, expertise, and innovations in building control for over 70 years. The ELTAKO vision "THE HOME OF INNOVATION" is implemented with the three product lines Professional Standard, Professional Smart Home, and Professional Building.

About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group’s 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT.

NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications.

SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles.

Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems.

Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

Media contacts

 

Christopher Schouten     

Kudelski IoT      

Marketing Director     

+1 (480) 819-5781
christopher.schouten@nagra.com 

Cédric Alber
Kudelski Group
Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 377 45 12
cedric.alber@nagra.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1588553

 
End of News EQS News Service

1588553  21.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588553&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
