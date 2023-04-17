Advanced search
    KUD   CH0012268360

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
2023-04-17
1.745 CHF   -0.29%
02:36pNAGRA Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
EQ
04/12QTAKE Delivers Industry-First by Integrating Forensic Watermarking at Camera
EQ
04/11ZEE5 Optimizes Business Operations With NAGRA's Scalable Content Protection and Security Analytics
EQ
NAGRA Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

04/17/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NAGRA Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

17.04.2023 / 20:34 CET/CEST

Membership further expands NAGRA’s relationship with AWS to increase access and utilization of market leading content protection and distribution solutions for the media & entertainment industry


Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA – April 17, 2023 – NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and one of the world’s leading independent providers of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. NAGRA participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes NAGRA customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Customers leveraging NAGRA technologies for content and service protection, watermarking and video streaming platforms increasingly leverage the cloud to drive operational efficiencies and leverage software as a service and platform as a service (SaaS/PaaS). Through the completion of AWS Foundational Technical Reviews (FTR), and acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, NAGRA has improved customer access and provided added peace of mind that NAGRA solutions can rapidly scale to meet new business requirements. The AWS ISV Accelerate program also allows NAGRA to better collaborate with AWS field sellers to meet customer needs globally.

“Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a key milestone as we continue to develop our relationship with AWS and strive to make our solutions as accessible as possible to as many media and entertainment providers as we can,” said Sebastian Kramer, SVP Business Development and Product Line Management at NAGRA. “Our teams are actively engaged with AWS to support our customers with their migration to the cloud alongside realizing new co-sell opportunities with our industry-leading solutions.”

NAGRA successfully completed the FTR for NexGuard Forensic Watermarking in December 2022 and OpenTV Video Platform and Active Streaming Protection in February 2023. These validations assure customers that NAGRA solutions, on AWS, utilize AWS services both efficiently and effectively. Examples of NAGRA customers using such solutions include Claro Colombia, Vodafone Group and StarHub.

Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.

To schedule a meeting at the NAGRA booth (W3053) at NAB 2023, please click HERE.

 

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the media and entertainment division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

 

Media contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 377 45 12

+41 21 732 01 81

cedric.alber@nagra.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1609643

 
End of News EQS News Service

1609643  17.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609643&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Managers and Directors
André Kudelski Director
Mauro Saladini Chief Financial Officer
Morten Solbakken Chief Operating Officer-Digital TV & Executive VP
Laurent T. Dassault Non-Executive Director
Pierre Lescure Non-Executive Director
