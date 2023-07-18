Telefonica Global Accelerates Fight Against Piracy to Protect Content Investments

Telefonica Global leverages NAGRA Anti-Piracy Intelligence Services

to supplement existing investigations and unseat pirate activities.



Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA – July 18, 2023 – NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that Telefonica have selected its Anti-Piracy services.

Looking to expand their existing anti-piracy operations in LATAM, Fraud Prevention team at Telefonica sought access to a combination of advanced technologies and extensive case file history so they could extend their global anti-piracy operations. Supplementing their existing intelligence sources, the NAGRA solution provides innovative ways to identify, monitor and display pirate activity. It also uses sophisticated AI-powered analytics to alert Telefonica to illicit patterns of activity.

Commenting on the NAGRA relationship, Delia Álvarez, responsible for the Global Fraud Prevention Area at Telefonica said: “Content piracy is a major concern with a direct impact on our performance. To increase our effectiveness in this ongoing battle, we chose to expand our existing relationship with NAGRA. They have a proven, global capacity to identify and remediate pirate activity. Their threat intelligence provides further value to our Fraud Prevention teams as they seek to identify and disrupt large-scale piracy networks.”

NAGRA’s anti-piracy solution, specifically designed to tackle media and entertainment piracy, will now supplement content protection solutions that include watermarking and other elements of the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection framework already deployed at Telefonica.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Telefonica to now include more anti-piracy services.” said Pascal Metral, VP Anti-Piracy Intelligence, Investigation & Litigation, NAGRA. “Helping our customers tackle one of the biggest threats to both their revenues and their significant investments in content is our core focus and we look forward to our services unseating pirates across the Telefonica ecosystem.”

NAGRA anti-piracy solutions offer an ecosystem discovery and investigation services through which to drive effective action against piracy. NAGRAanti-piracy intelligence supports some of the largest media and entertainment cases being fought today. For more information, visit https://dtv.nagra.com/anti-piracy-services

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

