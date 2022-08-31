Log in
    KUD   CH0012268360

KUDELSKI SA

(KUD)
  Report
2022-08-31
2.795 CHF   +0.18%
United Cloud Leverages NAGRA Forensic Watermarking Solutions to Shutdown Piracy in Real Time at the Source

08/31/2022 | 11:47am EDT
Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
United Cloud Leverages NAGRA Forensic Watermarking Solutions to Shutdown Piracy in Real Time at the Source

31.08.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

United Cloud, the leading innovation center developing products for telco and media businesses, deploys NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking across all OTT content
to rapidly pinpoint piracy leaks including illicit streaming servers
 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA – August 31, 2022 – NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that United Cloud, the innovation center of the United Group, the leading multi-play telecoms and media provider in South East Europe, has selected NAGRA’s NexGuard Watermarking to expand its security solution, ensuring OTT content protection for all United Group’s assets.

As part of the provider’s OTT content protection expansion, NAGRA’s NexGuard watermarking ensures United Group’s protection of all types of content assets, while keeping pirates at bay. The incorporation of NAGRA’s agile, stable, and high-performance offering into United Group’s OTT distribution chain includes server-side watermarking deployed on their private cloud. As a result, United Group is now able to shut down piracy at the source and in real time.

“After performing a series of due diligence tests, where we have determined imperceptibility of NAGRA’s watermarks, we were also impressed with the speed of leak detection and ease of client-side integration in our device footprint, along with fast integration of NAGRA’s NexGuard with our in-house Gladiator anti-piracy platform. NAGRA was the obvious choice to fill our OTT security needs now and in the future”, said Sergej Berišaj, CTO of United Cloud.

NexGuard forensic video watermarking solutions are used by major pay-TV operators and DTC services to deter and combat piracy, particularly for premium VOD and live sports. NAGRA helps to identify the source of a content leak quickly and efficiently so that effective anti-piracy action can be taken. NexGuard forensic watermarks can be applied at a consumer session and set-top box device level to pinpoint the source of a piracy leak including those used to feed illicit streaming servers, enabling appropriate anti-piracy action.

“OTT is the future, and NAGRA is playing a key role in the industry to protect that future,” said Olivier Mett, SVP EMEA region at NAGRA. “With our NexGuard forensic watermarking, we bring a unique combination of stability, performance, and ease of integration that has been proven to protect our customer’s business models by identifying piracy sources and shutting them down quickly.

To chat with an expert and identify the best watermarking or anti-piracy strategy for your business, contact us here or meet with us at IBC 2022, September 9-12, Hall 1 Stand C81.

For more information on NAGRA’s forensic watermarking and anti-piracy services visit https://dtv.nagra.com/nexguard-forensic-watermarking and https://dtv.nagra.com/anti-piracy-services.

 

About United Cloud United Cloud, the innovation center of the United Group, develops world’s class products and solutions for the telecommunications and media businesses. Its 300 tech professionals work on end-to-end 14 product lines from 5 centers across the CEE region. United Cloud’s EON TV is among the most advanced streaming platforms, available across the market of more than 40 million consumers. United Cloud is a part of the United Group, a leading multi-play communications and media provider in Southeast Europe.   About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

 

Media contact

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+41 21 732 01 81

cedric.alber@nagra.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1432741

 
End of News EQS News Service

1432741  31.08.2022 CET/CEST

