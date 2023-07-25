Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst six-months results 2023 Annual Report
Analyst conference
Half-year 2023 results
Stefan Paul, CEO
Markus Blanka-Graff, CFO
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
July 25, 2023
Half-year results: Highlights
Cost control measures accelerated amidst volume decline
Growth
Profit
Cash
▪ Net turnover of CHF 12.7 billion
▪ EBIT of CHF 1,135 million vs.
▪ Free Cash Flow of CHF 497 million
vs. CHF 20.6 billion in 2022
CHF 2,195 million in 2022
vs. CHF 1,711 million in 2022
38% decrease
48% decrease
71% decrease
▪ Gross Profit of CHF 4.6 billion
▪ Earnings per share of CHF 7.21
▪ Cash and cash equivalents of
vs. CHF 5.9 billion in 2022
vs. CHF 12.90 per share in 2022
CHF 2,021 million
21% decrease
44% decrease
▪ Conversion Rate of 24% vs. 37%
in 2022
Analyst conference half-year 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 2
Sea Logistics
Cost measures and mix effects support results
TEU '000
GP/TEU in CHF
EBIT/TEU in CHF
▪ Focus on continued long-term shift
toward higher-yielding volumes
869
764
695 615
1,107
2014-2019 avg. GP/TEU: CHF 336
527
443
349
285 266
2014 - 2019 avg. EBIT/TEU: CHF 102
▪ Intensified cost mesures result in
13% year-over-year reduction in
cost per TEU in Q2
▪ Volume showing signs of recovery
▪ Increased market share centred in
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
In CHF million
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Variance
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Variance
Gross profit
623
968
(36%)
1,309
1,942
(33%)
EBIT
295
587
(50%)
639
1,208
(47%)
Conversion rate
47%
61%
49%
62%
Analyst conference half-year 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 3
Air Logistics
Focus on cost management accelerated
Tons '000
GP/100 kg in CHF
EBIT/100 kg in CHF
▪
Accelerated cost reduction programs
drove down cost per 100kg by 9%
year-over-year in Q2
▪
Volume decline in line with market
130 118
103
2014-2019 avg. GP/100 kg: CHF 73
development
▪ Acquisition of Morgan Cargo
expected to close in Q3 2023
2014 - 2019 avg. EBIT/100 kg: CHF 21
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
10
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2022
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
In CHF million
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Variance
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Variance
Gross profit
449
796
(44%)
937
1,613
(42%)
EBIT
139
401
(65%)
293
826
(65%)
Conversion rate
31%
50%
31%
51%
Analyst conference half-year 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 4
Road Logistics
Increased conversion rate
In CHF million
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Variance
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Variance
Net turnover
917
1,051
(13%)
1,873
2,033
(8%)
Gross profit
335
355
(6%)
684
684
-
EBIT
41
50
(18%)
93
80
16%
Conversion rate
12%
14%
14%
12%
Stable volume development and high network utilisation Gross profit increase of 5% excluding foreign exchange effects Conversion rate increase to 14% from 12%
Analyst conference half-year 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 5
