Kuehne und Nagel International AG is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the provision of logistics services. The Company is structured into six operating segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate and Insurance Brokers. Furthermore, the Company diversifies its activities into four geographical regions: Europe; Americas; Asia-Pacific, and Middle East, Central Asia and Africa. Within the Seafreight, Airfreight and Road & Rail Logistics operating segments, the Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment. The Contract Logistics operating segment is engaged in the provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities. The Insurance Brokers operating segment is principally engaged in the brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability. The Real Estate segment covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities.