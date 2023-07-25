Analyst conference Half-year2023 results

Stefan Paul, CEO

Markus Blanka-Graff, CFO

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

July 25, 2023

Half-year results: Highlights

Cost control measures accelerated amidst volume decline

Growth

Profit

Cash

Net turnover of CHF 12.7 billion

EBIT of CHF 1,135 million vs.

Free Cash Flow of CHF 497 million

vs. CHF 20.6 billion in 2022

CHF 2,195 million in 2022

vs. CHF 1,711 million in 2022

38% decrease

48% decrease

71% decrease

Gross Profit of CHF 4.6 billion

Earnings per share of CHF 7.21

Cash and cash equivalents of

vs. CHF 5.9 billion in 2022

vs. CHF 12.90 per share in 2022

CHF 2,021 million

21% decrease

44% decrease

Conversion Rate of 24% vs. 37%

in 2022

Analyst conference half-year 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 2

Sea Logistics

Cost measures and mix effects support results

TEU '000

GP/TEU in CHF

EBIT/TEU in CHF

Focus on continued long-term shift

toward higher-yielding volumes

1,114

1,135 1,089

987

869

764

695 615

1,107

2014-2019 avg. GP/TEU: CHF 336

563

527

443

349

285 266

2014 - 2019 avg. EBIT/TEU: CHF 102

Intensified cost mesures result in

13% year-over-year reduction in

cost per TEU in Q2

Volume showing signs of recovery

Increased market share centred in

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

Transpacific gains

In CHF million

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Variance

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Variance

Gross profit

623

968

(36%)

1,309

1,942

(33%)

EBIT

295

587

(50%)

639

1,208

(47%)

Conversion rate

47%

61%

49%

62%

Analyst conference half-year 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 3

Air Logistics

Focus on cost management accelerated

Tons '000

GP/100 kg in CHF

EBIT/100 kg in CHF

Accelerated cost reduction programs

drove down cost per 100kg by 9%

year-over-year in Q2

Volume decline in line with market

570

543

545

475

482

140

120

130 118

103

2014-2019 avg. GP/100 kg: CHF 73

93

70

59

48

32

29

development

Acquisition of Morgan Cargo

expected to close in Q3 2023

Q2 2022

Q3

Q4

Q1

2022

2022

2023

Q2 2023

20

Q2 2022

2014 - 2019 avg. EBIT/100 kg: CHF 21

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

10

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2022

2022

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

In CHF million

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Variance

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Variance

Gross profit

449

796

(44%)

937

1,613

(42%)

EBIT

139

401

(65%)

293

826

(65%)

Conversion rate

31%

50%

31%

51%

Analyst conference half-year 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 4

Road Logistics

Increased conversion rate

In CHF million

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Variance

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Variance

Net turnover

917

1,051

(13%)

1,873

2,033

(8%)

Gross profit

335

355

(6%)

684

684

-

EBIT

41

50

(18%)

93

80

16%

Conversion rate

12%

14%

14%

12%

  • Stable volume development and high network utilisation
  • Gross profit increase of 5% excluding foreign exchange effects
  • Conversion rate increase to 14% from 12%

Analyst conference half-year 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 07:10:09 UTC.