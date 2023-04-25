Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst three-months results 2023 Annual Report
Analyst conference
First quarter 2023 results
Stefan Paul, CEO
Markus Blanka-Graff, CFO
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
April 25, 2023
First quarter results: Highlights
Efficiency increase alongside volume reduction
Growth
Profit
Cash
Net turnover of CHF 6.7 billion vs.
EBIT of CHF 612 million vs. CHF
Free Cash Flow of CHF 415 million
CHF 10.2 billion in 2022
1,120 million in 2022
vs. CHF 1,037 million in 2022
34% decrease
45% decrease
60% decrease
Gross Profit of CHF 2.4 billion vs.
Earnings per share of CHF 3.83
Cash and cash equivalents of CHF
CHF 2.9 billion in 2022
vs. CHF 6.53 per share in 2022
3,960 million
19% decrease
41% decrease
Conversion Rate of 26% vs. 38%
in 2022
Analyst conference first quarter 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 2
Sea Logistics
Yield management boosts Q1 2023
TEU '000
GP/TEU in CHF
EBIT/TEU in CHF
Focus on continued long-term shift
toward higher-yielding volumes
929
869
764
695 615
2014-2019 avg. GP/TEU: CHF 336
593
527
443
349
285
2014 - 2019 avg. EBIT/TEU: CHF 102
Increased market share with
market leadership in Transpacific
for the first time
Inflationary pressure partially
compensated by cost reductions
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
In CHF million
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Variance
Gross profit
686
974
(30%)
EBIT
344
621
(45%)
Conversion rate
50%
64%
Analyst conference first quarter 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 3
Air Logistics
Yield normalisation trend continues
Tons '000
GP/100 kg in CHF
EBIT/100 kg in CHF
100
North America and Asia export
volumes declining
Europe, Intra-Asia and South
America with relatively strong export
120
20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
142
140
130
118
2014-2019 avg. GP/100 kg: CHF 73
103
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2014 - 2019 avg. EBIT/100 kg: CHF 21
32
-
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
volumes
Inflationary pressure partially
compensated by cost reductions
In CHF million
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Variance
Gross profit
488
817
(40%)
EBIT
154
425
(64%)
Conversion rate
32%
52%
Analyst conference first quarter 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 4
Road Logistics
Record result driven by high network utilisation
In CHF million
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Variance
Net turnover
956
982
(3%)
Stable volume development and high network utilisation
2% net turnover growth excluding foreign exchange translation impact
Gross profit
349
329
6%
Incremental Gross Profit converts
EBIT
52
30
73%
into EBIT
Conversion rate
15%
9%
Analyst conference first quarter 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 5
Disclaimer
Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 05:07:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Analyst Recommendations on KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Sales 2023
27 397 M
30 812 M
30 812 M
Net income 2023
1 302 M
1 464 M
1 464 M
Net cash 2023
2 558 M
2 877 M
2 877 M
P/E ratio 2023
24,9x
Yield 2023
2,59%
Capitalization
32 261 M
36 282 M
36 282 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,08x
EV / Sales 2024
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
75 194
Free-Float
40,4%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
269,70 CHF
Average target price
237,23 CHF
Spread / Average Target
-12,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.