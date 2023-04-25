Advanced search
    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:59 2023-04-24 am EDT
269.70 CHF   -0.07%
Kuehne+Nagel Posts Lower Q1 Attributable Earnings, Net Turnover
MT
Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst three-months results 2023 Annual Report
PU
Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst three-months results 2023 Financial Statement
PU
Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst three-months results 2023 Annual Report

04/25/2023 | 01:08am EDT
Analyst conference

First quarter 2023 results

Stefan Paul, CEO

Markus Blanka-Graff, CFO

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

April 25, 2023

First quarter results: Highlights

Efficiency increase alongside volume reduction

Growth

Profit

Cash

Net turnover of CHF 6.7 billion vs.

EBIT of CHF 612 million vs. CHF

Free Cash Flow of CHF 415 million

CHF 10.2 billion in 2022

1,120 million in 2022

vs. CHF 1,037 million in 2022

34% decrease

45% decrease

60% decrease

Gross Profit of CHF 2.4 billion vs.

Earnings per share of CHF 3.83

Cash and cash equivalents of CHF

CHF 2.9 billion in 2022

vs. CHF 6.53 per share in 2022

3,960 million

19% decrease

41% decrease

Conversion Rate of 26% vs. 38%

in 2022

Analyst conference first quarter 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 2

Sea Logistics

Yield management boosts Q1 2023

TEU '000

GP/TEU in CHF

EBIT/TEU in CHF

Focus on continued long-term shift

toward higher-yielding volumes

1,048

1,114 1,135 1,089

987

929

869

764

695 615

2014-2019 avg. GP/TEU: CHF 336

593

527

443

349

285

2014 - 2019 avg. EBIT/TEU: CHF 102

Increased market share with

market leadership in Transpacific

for the first time

Inflationary pressure partially

compensated by cost reductions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

In CHF million

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Variance

Gross profit

686

974

(30%)

EBIT

344

621

(45%)

Conversion rate

50%

64%

Analyst conference first quarter 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 3

Air Logistics

Yield normalisation trend continues

Tons '000

GP/100 kg in CHF

EBIT/100 kg in CHF

100

North America and Asia export

volumes declining

Europe, Intra-Asia and South

America with relatively strong export

120

574

570

543

545

475

20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

142

140

130

118

2014-2019 avg. GP/100 kg: CHF 73

103

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

74

70

59

48

2014 - 2019 avg. EBIT/100 kg: CHF 21

32

-

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

volumes

Inflationary pressure partially

compensated by cost reductions

In CHF million

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Variance

Gross profit

488

817

(40%)

EBIT

154

425

(64%)

Conversion rate

32%

52%

Analyst conference first quarter 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 4

Road Logistics

Record result driven by high network utilisation

In CHF million

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Variance

Net turnover

956

982

(3%)

  • Stable volume development and high network utilisation
  • 2% net turnover growth excluding foreign exchange translation impact

Gross profit

349

329

6%

Incremental Gross Profit converts

EBIT

52

30

73%

into EBIT

Conversion rate

15%

9%

Analyst conference first quarter 2023 results | © Kuehne+Nagel Group | 5

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 05:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
