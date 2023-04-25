Advanced search
    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:59 2023-04-24 am EDT
269.70 CHF   -0.07%
Kuehne+Nagel Posts Lower Q1 Attributable Earnings, Net Turnover
MT
Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst three-months results 2023 Annual Report
PU
Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst three-months results 2023 Financial Statement
PU
Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst three-months results 2023 Financial Statement

04/25/2023 | 01:08am EDT
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 2021

Quarterly Report 2023

Condensed

Consolidated

Interim Financial

Statements 2023

(unaudited)

January - March 2023

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2023

3

Contents

Income statement

4

Statement of comprehensive income

5

Balance sheet

6

Statement of changes in equity

8

Cash flow statement

10

Notes to the condensed consolidated

interim financial statements

12

Financial calendar

21

Schindellegi, April 24, 2023

4

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2023

Income statement

CHF million

January - March

Variance

2023

2022

in per cent

Net turnover

6,748

10,158

-33.6

Net expenses for services from third parties

-4,354

-7,216

Gross profit

2,394

2,942

-18.6

Personnel expenses

-1,236

-1,288

Selling, general and administrative expenses

-368

-351

Other operating income/expenses, net

13

3

EBITDA

803

1,306

-38.5

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

-43

-43

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

-134

-124

Amortisation of other intangibles

-14

-19

EBIT

612

1,120

-45.4

Financial income

20

11

Financial expenses

-5

-4

Result from joint ventures and associates

1

1

Earnings before tax (EBT)

628

1,128

-44.3

Income tax

-166

-296

Earnings

462

832

-44.5

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent company

456

783

-41.8

Non-controlling interests

6

49

Earnings

462

832

-44.5

Basic earnings per share in CHF

3.83

6.53

-41.3

Diluted earnings per share in CHF

3.81

6.50

-41.4

Income statement/Statement of comprehensive income

5

Statement of comprehensive income

CHF million

Earnings

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign exchange differences

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans

Income tax on actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent company

Non-controlling interests

January - March

2023

2022

462 832

-44 64

-5 67

1 -17

-48 114

414 946

  1. 887
  1. 59

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 05:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
