Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst three-months results 2023 Financial Statement

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2023
Contents
Income statement
Statement of comprehensive income
Balance sheet
Statement of changes in equity
Cash flow statement
Notes to the condensed consolidated
interim financial statements
Financial calendar
Schindellegi, April 24, 2023
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2023
Income statement
January - March
Variance
2023
2022
in per cent
Net turnover
6,748
10,158
-33.6
Net expenses for services from third parties
-4,354
-7,216
Gross profit
2,394
2,942
-18.6
Personnel expenses
-1,236
-1,288
Selling, general and administrative expenses
-368
-351
Other operating income/expenses, net
13
3
EBITDA
803
1,306
-38.5
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
-43
-43
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
-134
-124
Amortisation of other intangibles
-14
-19
EBIT
612
1,120
-45.4
Financial income
20
11
Financial expenses
-5
-4
Result from joint ventures and associates
1
1
Earnings before tax (EBT)
628
1,128
-44.3
Income tax
-166
-296
Earnings
462
832
-44.5
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent company
456
783
-41.8
Non-controlling interests
6
49
Earnings
462
832
-44.5
Basic earnings per share in CHF
3.83
6.53
-41.3
Diluted earnings per share in CHF
3.81
6.50
-41.4
Income statement/Statement of comprehensive income
Statement of comprehensive income
CHF million
Earnings
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign exchange differences
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
Income tax on actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent company
Non-controlling interests
January - March
462 832
-44 64
-5 67
1 -17
-48 114
414 946
887
59
