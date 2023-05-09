Kuehne + Nagel International : Annual General Meeting 2023

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Annual General Meeting 2023

All proposals of the Board of Directors approved by a large majority

At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, all proposals were approved by a large majority. Shareholders present at the meeting represented 81,81% of the issued shares.

The shareholders approved the status report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 business year after taking note of the audit reports. They approved the distribution of a gross dividend of CHF 14.00 per registered share and the carry forward of the retained earnings less dividend to new account.

In addition, the AGM granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board for the 2022 business year with a high approval of results.

Elections

Board of Directors

Dominik Bürgy, Karl Gernandt, David Kamenetzky, Klaus-Michael Kühne, Tobias B. Staehelin, Hauke Stars, Dr. Martin Wittig and Dr. Joerg Wolle stood for re-election and were individually confirmed by the AGM for a further term of office of one year until the completion of the next AGM.

Dr. Renato Fassbind did not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors expressed its sincere thanks to Dr. Fassbind for his successful and long-standing work on the Board.

Dr. Vesna Nevistic was newly elected to the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

With an overwhelming majority of votes, Dr. Joerg Wolle was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another one-year term of office.

Compensation Committee

Shareholders followed the Board of Directors' recommendation to re-elect Karl Gernandt, Klaus-Michael Kühne and Hauke Stars to the Compensation Committee for another one-year term until completion of the next AGM. Karl Gernandt remains Chairman of this Committee.

Independent proxy / statutory auditor

Stefan Mangold (commissioner of oaths of Canton Schwyz), Siebnen, was elected as independent proxy. The mandate of Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as statutory auditor for the year 2023 was approved by the AGM.

Remuneration report

In a consultative vote, shareholders approved the renumeration report 2022.

Compensation reconciliations

The total amount of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors was prospectively approved in accordance with the legal requirements for the period until the next AGM.

Likewise, shareholders confirmed the total maximum amount of renumeration for the Management Board for the 2024 business year and approved the addendum in connection with the very successful business year 2022.

Virtual AGM

In addition, the basis was laid in the Articles of Association for the Board of Directors to be able to hold the AGM virtually in the future (amendment to the Articles of Association).

The next Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2024.