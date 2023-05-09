Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:58 2023-05-09 am EDT
273.40 CHF   -0.15%
12:08pKuehne + Nagel International : Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
05/01AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel
MT
04/25Kuehne + Nagel : Good cost and yield management ensures Q1 profitability beat
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuehne + Nagel International : Annual General Meeting 2023

05/09/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Schindellegi, CH,
09
May
2023
|
18:00
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Annual General Meeting 2023
  • All proposals of the Board of Directors approved by a large majority
  • Shareholders approve the distribution of a gross dividend of CHF 14.00
  • Dr. Joerg Wolle as Chairman for another one-year term

At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, all proposals were approved by a large majority. Shareholders present at the meeting represented 81,81% of the issued shares.

The shareholders approved the status report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 business year after taking note of the audit reports. They approved the distribution of a gross dividend of CHF 14.00 per registered share and the carry forward of the retained earnings less dividend to new account.

In addition, the AGM granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board for the 2022 business year with a high approval of results.

Elections

Board of Directors

Dominik Bürgy, Karl Gernandt, David Kamenetzky, Klaus-Michael Kühne, Tobias B. Staehelin, Hauke Stars, Dr. Martin Wittig and Dr. Joerg Wolle stood for re-election and were individually confirmed by the AGM for a further term of office of one year until the completion of the next AGM.

Dr. Renato Fassbind did not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors expressed its sincere thanks to Dr. Fassbind for his successful and long-standing work on the Board.

Dr. Vesna Nevistic was newly elected to the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

With an overwhelming majority of votes, Dr. Joerg Wolle was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another one-year term of office.

Compensation Committee

Shareholders followed the Board of Directors' recommendation to re-elect Karl Gernandt, Klaus-Michael Kühne and Hauke Stars to the Compensation Committee for another one-year term until completion of the next AGM. Karl Gernandt remains Chairman of this Committee.

Independent proxy / statutory auditor

Stefan Mangold (commissioner of oaths of Canton Schwyz), Siebnen, was elected as independent proxy. The mandate of Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as statutory auditor for the year 2023 was approved by the AGM.

Remuneration report

In a consultative vote, shareholders approved the renumeration report 2022.

Compensation reconciliations

The total amount of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors was prospectively approved in accordance with the legal requirements for the period until the next AGM.

Likewise, shareholders confirmed the total maximum amount of renumeration for the Management Board for the 2024 business year and approved the addendum in connection with the very successful business year 2022.

Virtual AGM

In addition, the basis was laid in the Articles of Association for the Board of Directors to be able to hold the AGM virtually in the future (amendment to the Articles of Association).

The next Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2024.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 79,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, Kuehne+Nagel is one of the world's leading logistics providers. It operates in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 16:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
12:08pKuehne + Nagel International : Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
05/01AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel
MT
04/25Kuehne + Nagel : Good cost and yield management ensures Q1 profitability ..
Alphavalue
04/25Transcript : Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 25, ..
CI
04/25Kuehne+Nagel profit falls, yet beats forecasts, in 'challenging' markets
RE
04/25Kuehne+Nagel Posts Lower Q1 Attributable Earnings, Net Turnover
MT
04/25Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst three-months results 2023 Annual Report
PU
04/25Kuehne + Nagel International : Analyst three-months results 2023 Financial Statement
PU
04/25Kuehne + Nagel International : Efficiency increase alongside volume reduction in the first..
PU
04/24Kuehne + Nagel International AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 755 M 31 207 M 31 207 M
Net income 2023 1 347 M 1 515 M 1 515 M
Net cash 2023 2 540 M 2 855 M 2 855 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 32 752 M 36 825 M 36 825 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 74 973
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 273,80 CHF
Average target price 243,69 CHF
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Paul Chief Executive Officer
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Karl Gernandt Non-Executive Director
Renato Fassbind Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG27.23%36 825
DSV A/S19.29%41 725
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.8.22%5 396
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.1.77%4 725
COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.1.69%3 486
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.-0.10%3 357
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer