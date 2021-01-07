Kuehne + Nagel International : Kühne+Nagel vertreibt Covid-19-Impfstoff von Moderna

Log in
Cambridge, Mass. / U.S. - Schindellegi / CH,
07
Januar
2021
|
07:04
Europe/Berlin
Kühne+Nagel-Gruppe
Kühne+Nagel vertreibt Covid-19-Impfstoff von Moderna
  • Distribution and central storage at Kuehne+Nagel's pharma hub
  • New arrangement leverages Kuehne+Nagel's global solutions for pharma & healthcare logistics

DIESE MEDIENMITTEILUNG IST NUR AUF ENGLISCH VERFÜGBAR

----

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and Kuehne+Nagel, a world-leading logistics company, today announced that they have agreed an international supply chain arrangement to provide distribution and storage of the Covid-19 Vaccine Moderna. This announcement follows the granting of conditional marketing authorisation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Covid-19 Vaccine Moderna.

Kuehne+Nagel will support the worldwide distribution of vaccine doses from Moderna's international supply chain, based in Europe. This includes distribution to markets in Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, and parts of the Americas.

'We are proud to be partnering with Kuehne+Nagel from Europe to support the distribution of vaccines to global citizens. Following the recent approvals, this is another step closer to resolving the pandemic and an exciting time for both our companies and everyone involved,' says Dan Staner, Vice President Head of EMEA region.

The arrangement includes distribution and warehousing of the vaccine from Kuehne+Nagel's pharma hub in Europe. Kuehne+Nagel will use its network of more than 230 operations worldwide to distribute the vaccine via road and air. In Europe alone, the company operates its own fleet of over 200 dedicated pharmaceutical transport vehicles. At all stages of transport and storage, product integrity at the required temperature of -20°C will be maintained.

Robert Coyle, Senior Vice President, Pharma & Healthcare, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, comments: 'With today's announcement, we take on the responsibility to distribute Covid-19 Vaccine Modernaaround the world. We have invested in our pharma & healthcare network and our global team of experts for decades - we are ready now, for when it matters the most.'

Kuehne+Nagel's clinical trial logistics subsidiary, QuickSTAT, has been an integral part of Moderna's vaccine supply chain as well, having supported Phase II and Phase III clinical trial supply logistics in the U.S.

Kuehne+Nagel has also signed partnerships with authorities in several countries for local storage and last-mile distribution, such in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Textbaustein

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 78,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. The company's platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, and BARDA. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visitwww.modernatx.com.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 06:07:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
