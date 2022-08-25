Kuehne + Nagel International : Management changes at Kuehne+Nagel Germany

Kuehne+Nagel Germany

Management changes at Kuehne+Nagel Germany

Holger Ketz will join Kuehne+Nagel's global Air Logistics management team in Schindellegi (Switzerland) as Global Head of Network and Carrier Management on January 1, 2023. As part of the strategic development of the Air Logistics business, the newly created role will bundle the global management of the company's own controlled capacities (network and gateways) as well as the cooperation with carriers worldwide.

With Tobias Jerschke, Kuehne+Nagel appoints an experienced successor to Holger Ketz as Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Germany, based in Bremen. Tobias Jerschke currently serves as Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel for Belgium and Luxembourg.