Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-25 am EDT
237.20 CHF   +0.68%
12:08pKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Management changes at Kuehne+Nagel Germany
PU
08/24Easyjet says three board members to step down
RE
08/24Kuehne+Nagel to Equip Trucks in Netherlands With Solar Technology
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuehne + Nagel International : Management changes at Kuehne+Nagel Germany

08/25/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Schindellegi, CH,
25
August
2022
|
18:00
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel Germany
Management changes at Kuehne+Nagel Germany
  • Holger Ketz joins Kuehne+Nagel's global Air Logistics management team as of January 1, 2023
  • Tobias Jerschke succeeds as Managing Director Germany

Holger Ketz will join Kuehne+Nagel's global Air Logistics management team in Schindellegi (Switzerland) as Global Head of Network and Carrier Management on January 1, 2023. As part of the strategic development of the Air Logistics business, the newly created role will bundle the global management of the company's own controlled capacities (network and gateways) as well as the cooperation with carriers worldwide.

With Tobias Jerschke, Kuehne+Nagel appoints an experienced successor to Holger Ketz as Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Germany, based in Bremen. Tobias Jerschke currently serves as Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel for Belgium and Luxembourg.

Holger Ketz
Tobias Jerschke
About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 79,000 employees at more than 1,300 sites in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. It operates in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 16:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
12:08pKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Management changes at Kuehne+Nagel Germany
PU
08/24Easyjet says three board members to step down
RE
08/24Kuehne+Nagel to Equip Trucks in Netherlands With Solar Technology
MT
08/24KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel is driving with the power of the sun to lower CO2 em..
PU
08/23KLAUS-MICHAEL KUEHNE : German investor Kuehne does not plan to further boost Lufthansa sta..
RE
08/16Kepler Cheurvreux Lowers Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
08/08Swiss Logistics Group Kuehne+Nagel Secures Biofuel to Save Carbon Emissions
MT
08/08KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel committed to ship 40,000 TEUs on biofuel
PU
08/04AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel
MT
08/03Swiss Logistics Group Kuehne+Nagel Joins Fortune Global 500 List
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 449 M 39 801 M 39 801 M
Net income 2022 2 617 M 2 709 M 2 709 M
Net cash 2022 2 389 M 2 474 M 2 474 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 28 339 M 29 336 M 29 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 74 126
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 235,60 CHF
Average target price 278,36 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Paul Chief Executive Officer
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Karl Gernandt Non-Executive Director
Renato Fassbind Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-19.97%29 336
DSV A/S-24.48%34 886
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.12.01%5 117
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.4.76%4 930
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-14.59%3 750
MILKYWAY CHEMICAL SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE CO., LTD.-0.01%3 231