Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel Vietnam recognised as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Vietnam Region by HR Asia

Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam recognised as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia - Vietnam Region by HR Asia

Kuehne+Nagel , a global logistics company, has been named as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia - Vietnam Region" by HR Asia, a professional regional publisher in the HR industry. Established in Vietnam in 1994, Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam is currently home to over 600 logistics experts across 10 locations.

The award recognises companies demonstrating employee retention and workplace excellence despite the unprecedented times. More than 500 companies were shortlisted, with this prestigious accolade based entirely on confidential survey data from employees, covering collective consciousness, workplace sentiment, talent cultivation and development strategies.

It is the company's ambition to be a great company to work for, as it is to do business with. Amidst the volatile market environment, Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam stayed committed to serving customers and taking care of people, prioritising their physical and mental well-being and empowering them to drive their development and growth.

"We are delighted to win this award. Our passionate employees are doing an incredible job delivering customer excellence and navigating through these challenging times. I'd like to express my highest appreciation and gratitude for our employees' dedicationand resilience," said Jesper Krusell, Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam.

