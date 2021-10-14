Log in
    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel Vietnam recognised as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Vietnam Region by HR Asia

10/14/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
Vietnam,
15
October
2021
|
05:00
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam
Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam recognised as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia - Vietnam Region by HR Asia
  • Selected from 500+ companies
  • Committed to serving customers amidst the volatile market environment
Kuehne+Nagel, a global logistics company, has been named as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia - Vietnam Region" by HR Asia, a professional regional publisher in the HR industry. Established in Vietnam in 1994, Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam is currently home to over 600 logistics experts across 10 locations.

The award recognises companies demonstrating employee retention and workplace excellence despite the unprecedented times. More than 500 companies were shortlisted, with this prestigious accolade based entirely on confidential survey data from employees, covering collective consciousness, workplace sentiment, talent cultivation and development strategies.

It is the company's ambition to be a great company to work for, as it is to do business with. Amidst the volatile market environment, Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam stayed committed to serving customers and taking care of people, prioritising their physical and mental well-being and empowering them to drive their development and growth.

"We are delighted to win this award. Our passionate employees are doing an incredible job delivering customer excellence and navigating through these challenging times. I'd like to express my highest appreciation and gratitude for our employees' dedicationand resilience," said Jesper Krusell, Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam.

To view HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 full list,click here.

Media release - Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam best companies to work for in Asia
About Kuehne+Nagel

With 74,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics and Contract Logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 03:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
