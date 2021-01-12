Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel and Air France KLM Cargo launch first zero emission air freight route

Kuehne+Nagel Group

Kuehne+Nagel and Air France KLM Cargo launch first zero emission air freight route

sustainable transport routes and CO2 neutral services to follow as part of the Net Zero Carbon programme

More sustainable transport routes and CO2 neutral services to follow as part of the Net Zero Carbon programme

Investing in the use of SAF for widespread adoption by the industry

Media Release_ Kuehne+Nagel and Air France KLM Cargo_AMS-LAX

Tosupport the industry'scarbon reductiontargets,Kuehne+Nagel and Air France KLM Cargo have launched the firstcarbon neutralair freight lane between North America and Europe. This forward-looking initiative marks another step towards the commercial deployment ofalternative fueland companies' commitment to asustainable future for aviation.

Proactively addressing its carbon footprint, the year-round transportation of all Kuehne+Nagel cargo on board regular AFKLM flights from Los Angeles to Amsterdam will be fully fuelled by SAF. This first carbon-neutral laneunderlines the strong sustainability programmes of both partners, Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme and AFKLM's cargo SAF programme, which aimto connect people and goods through sustainable logistics.

Yngve Ruud, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel, responsible for Air Logistics, comments: 'The first zero emission route marks the beginning of our journey into CO2 neutral air freight and is another step towards achieving complete carbon neutrality by 2030. At Kuehne+Nagel, we are ready to take leadership and responsibility for the next generation of air transport andencourage our customers and industry colleagues to join us in making sustainable choices available.'

Adriaan den Heijer, Executive Vice President Air France-KLM Cargo and Managing Director Martinair: 'The launch of an air cargo SAF programme is an important step in our ambitious sustainability roadmap for the coming years. We are extremely pleased with the willingness and concrete commitment of our partner Kuehne+Nagel to actually shape our common ambition for a more sustainable future. I look forward to other partners joining our SAF programme soon.'