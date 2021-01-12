Log in
Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel and Air France KLM Cargo launch first zero emission air freight route

01/12/2021 | 12:50am EST
Schindellegi, CH,
12
January
2021
|
06:45
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel Group
Kuehne+Nagel and Air France KLM Cargo launch first zero emission air freight route
  • 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) coverage on the lane Los Angeles to Amsterdam from January 2021
  • Investing in the useof SAFfor widespread adoption by the industry
  • Moresustainable transport routes and CO2 neutral services to follow as part of the Net Zero Carbon programme
Media Release_ Kuehne+Nagel and Air France KLM Cargo_AMS-LAX

Tosupport the industry'scarbon reductiontargets,Kuehne+Nagel and Air France KLM Cargo have launched the firstcarbon neutralair freight lane between North America and Europe. This forward-looking initiative marks another step towards the commercial deployment ofalternative fueland companies' commitment to asustainable future for aviation.

Proactively addressing its carbon footprint, the year-round transportation of all Kuehne+Nagel cargo on board regular AFKLM flights from Los Angeles to Amsterdam will be fully fuelled by SAF. This first carbon-neutral laneunderlines the strong sustainability programmes of both partners, Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme and AFKLM's cargo SAF programme, which aimto connect people and goods through sustainable logistics.

Yngve Ruud, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel, responsible for Air Logistics, comments: 'The first zero emission route marks the beginning of our journey into CO2 neutral air freight and is another step towards achieving complete carbon neutrality by 2030. At Kuehne+Nagel, we are ready to take leadership and responsibility for the next generation of air transport andencourage our customers and industry colleagues to join us in making sustainable choices available.'

Adriaan den Heijer, Executive Vice President Air France-KLM Cargo and Managing Director Martinair: 'The launch of an air cargo SAF programme is an important step in our ambitious sustainability roadmap for the coming years. We are extremely pleased with the willingness and concrete commitment of our partner Kuehne+Nagel to actually shape our common ambition for a more sustainable future. I look forward to other partners joining our SAF programme soon.'

With the chemical and physical characteristics almost identical to those of conventional jet fuel, SAF is the most effective measure the industry has to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. To ensure the lane is fully carbon neutral, all CO2 emissions generated during theproduction, processing and transportation of SAF will be offset by Kuehne+Nagel supporting carbon reduction projects that carry the highest quality certification currently available: 'Verified Carbon Standard (VCS)' and/or 'Gold Standard (GS)'.
About Kuehne+Nagel

About Kuehne+Nagel Net Zero Carbon Programme

With the Net Zero Carbon programme, Kuehne+Nagel actively contributes to the reduction of CO2 in transport and logistics worldwide.In addition to becomingCO2 neutral for all own emissions (scope 1-2of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol - GHG) at the end of 2020, the companyhas also decided to proactively address the CO2 footprint of the transportation services performed by its suppliers, targeting comprehensive CO2 neutralisation (Scope 3 GHG) by 2030.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 78,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

About Air France KLM

The Air France-KLM Group is a global airline group with a strong European base. Its main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is the Air France-KLM Group's dedicated air cargo business. Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is a member of SkyTeam Cargo (www.skyteamcargo.com) offering an even larger network coverage. Please click here to go to our press releases online or visitwww.afklcargo.comfor more information about Air France KLM Martinair Cargo.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 05:49:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
