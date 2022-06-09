Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-06-08 am EDT
230.20 CHF   -7.25%
01:05aKuehne+Nagel International Switches To Electric Vehicles For Airport Cargo Transfers In India
MT
12:52aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel and SailGP reduce event logistics carbon emissions with biofuel
PU
12:52aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel introduces electric vehicle services for airport transfers in India
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel and SailGP reduce event logistics carbon emissions with biofuel

06/09/2022 | 12:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Schindellegi, CH,
09
June
2022
|
06:45
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel UK
Kuehne+Nagel and SailGP reduce event logistics carbon emissions with biofuel
  • Global racing league's infrastructure transported from Spain to Australia to San Francisco leveraging biofuels
  • The usage of biofuel reduces carbon emissions
Image20220608171251

Kuehne+Nagel partnered with SailGP to reduce shipping carbon emissions by leveraging biofuels. As Official Logistics Partner for the global sailing league, Kuehne+Nagel is responsible for transporting all SailGP's event infrastructure to its global racing destinations in the most sustainable ways possible.

For the final events of Season 2, Kuehne+Nagel shipped SailGP's freight over 30,000km from Cadiz to Sydney to San Francisco using biofuels to reduce the overall carbon emissions - avoiding approximately 342 tonnes of CO2.

This follows Kuehne+Nagel using HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) - a low carbon alternative to diesel made from recycled organic waste - for the 4,000km transport across mainland Europe for the previous event at Aarhus, St Tropez and then to Cádiz. This reduced emissions by 90%.

The shared goal to minimise the environmental impact of logistics transport sees Kuehne+Nagel and SailGP partner to reduce the carbon footprint of the sail racing league's transport.

Brian Cox, Managing Director UK, Kuehne+Nagel comments, "It's fantastic working with a partner that's so committed to exploring alternative, more sustainable fuels. SailGP is not just achieving its own goals; it's setting an example for others to follow."

Fiona Morgan, Director of Impact and Purpose, SailGP said: "We're very excited to be exploring more environmentally-friendly fuel alternatives. At SailGP we believe we have a duty to innovate and find new sustainable ways to change the way global sport operates but we cannot do this alone, so partners like Kuehne+Nagel are vital to deliver our ambition to reduce our carbon emission by 55% by 2025."

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 78,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. It operates in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 04:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
01:05aKuehne+Nagel International Switches To Electric Vehicles For Airport Cargo Transfers In..
MT
12:52aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel and SailGP reduce event logistics carbon emissions w..
PU
12:52aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel introduces electric vehicle services for airport tra..
PU
06/02KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel is named most visionary leader in Gartner's 2022 Mag..
PU
06/01KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Dianna Fioravanti-Ashikwe appointed Managing Director of Ku..
PU
05/30KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel paves the way for sustainable delivery solutions in ..
PU
05/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Shell, Reckitt, Glencore, Norwegian, Toyota...
05/30Kuehne+Nagel To Provide Renewable Energy Logistics For Shell's Dutch Biofuels Project
MT
05/30KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel supports the construction of one of Europe's biggest..
PU
05/24Kuehne+Nagel International To Open Adidas Logistic Hub In Italy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 37 214 M 38 177 M 38 177 M
Net income 2022 2 434 M 2 497 M 2 497 M
Net cash 2022 2 470 M 2 534 M 2 534 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,81%
Capitalization 27 690 M 28 406 M 28 406 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 73 914
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 230,20 CHF
Average target price 289,86 CHF
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Detlef A. Trefzger Executive Vice President-Contract Logistics
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Jörg Wolfgang Wolle Chairman
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Karl Gernandt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-15.69%28 406
DSV A/S-26.42%37 144
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.22.62%6 156
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.11.87%5 279
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-5.67%4 142
INPOST S.A.-43.90%3 249