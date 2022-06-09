Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel and SailGP reduce event logistics carbon emissions with biofuel

Kuehne+Nagel UK

Kuehne+Nagel and SailGP reduce event logistics carbon emissions with biofuel

Image20220608171251

Kuehne+Nagel partnered with SailGP to reduce shipping carbon emissions by leveraging biofuels. As Official Logistics Partner for the global sailing league, Kuehne+Nagel is responsible for transporting all SailGP's event infrastructure to its global racing destinations in the most sustainable ways possible.

For the final events of Season 2, Kuehne+Nagel shipped SailGP's freight over 30,000km from Cadiz to Sydney to San Francisco using biofuels to reduce the overall carbon emissions - avoiding approximately 342 tonnes of CO2.

This follows Kuehne+Nagel using HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) - a low carbon alternative to diesel made from recycled organic waste - for the 4,000km transport across mainland Europe for the previous event at Aarhus, St Tropez and then to Cádiz. This reduced emissions by 90%.

The shared goal to minimise the environmental impact of logistics transport sees Kuehne+Nagel and SailGP partner to reduce the carbon footprint of the sail racing league's transport.

Brian Cox, Managing Director UK, Kuehne+Nagel comments, "It's fantastic working with a partner that's so committed to exploring alternative, more sustainable fuels. SailGP is not just achieving its own goals; it's setting an example for others to follow."

Fiona Morgan, Director of Impact and Purpose, SailGP said: "We're very excited to be exploring more environmentally-friendly fuel alternatives. At SailGP we believe we have a duty to innovate and find new sustainable ways to change the way global sport operates but we cannot do this alone, so partners like Kuehne+Nagel are vital to deliver our ambition to reduce our carbon emission by 55% by 2025."