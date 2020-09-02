Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel distributes dividend of CHF 4.00 gross for the business year 2019

Kuehne+Nagel Group

Kuehne+Nagel distributes dividend of CHF 4.00 gross for the business year 2019

At today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the new allocation of available net profit for the business year 2019, which was carried forward by the ordinary Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020.

As of September 8, 2020, an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.00 gross per share less 35% Swiss withholding tax (i.e. CHF 2.60 net) will be paid out. The remaining profit less the dividend will be carried forward.