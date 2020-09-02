Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel distributes dividend of CHF 4.00 gross for the business year 2019
Kuehne+Nagel distributes dividend of CHF 4.00 gross for the business year 2019
Extraordinary General Meeting of Kuehne + Nagel International AG approves new allocation of available net profit 2019
At today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the new allocation of available net profit for the business year 2019, which was carried forward by the ordinary Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020.
As of September 8, 2020, an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.00 gross per share less 35% Swiss withholding tax (i.e. CHF 2.60 net) will be paid out. The remaining profit less the dividend will be carried forward.
With over 80,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics and Contract Logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.
