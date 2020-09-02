Log in
Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel distributes dividend of CHF 4.00 gross for the business year 2019

09/02/2020 | 11:40am EDT
Schindellegi, CH,
02
September
2020
|
17:35
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel Group
Kuehne+Nagel distributes dividend of CHF 4.00 gross for the business year 2019
  • Extraordinary General Meeting of Kuehne + Nagel International AG approves new allocation of available net profit 2019

At today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the new allocation of available net profit for the business year 2019, which was carried forward by the ordinary Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020.

As of September 8, 2020, an ordinary dividend of CHF 4.00 gross per share less 35% Swiss withholding tax (i.e. CHF 2.60 net) will be paid out. The remaining profit less the dividend will be carried forward.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 80,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics and Contract Logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 15:39:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 19 159 M 21 031 M 21 031 M
Net income 2020 669 M 735 M 735 M
Net Debt 2020 49,7 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 21 054 M 23 197 M 23 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 69 402
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 145,64 CHF
Last Close Price 175,75 CHF
Spread / Highest target 2,42%
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Detlef A. Trefzger Chief Executive Officer
Jörg W. Wolle Chairman
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Klaus-Michael Kuehne Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG7.69%23 197
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-18.68%8 845
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.-3.12%5 455
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.2.10%4 617
STO EXPRESS CO.,LTD.-14.72%3 728
MILKYWAY CHEMICAL SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE CO., LTD286.49%3 508
