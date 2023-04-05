Advanced search
Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel expands healthcare footprint in North America
PU
Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel Sustainability Report paves the way for Roadmap 2026 implementation
PU
Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel Norway embarks on biofuel journey with ScaleAQ
PU
Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel expands healthcare footprint in North America

04/05/2023 | 12:51am EDT
Dallas, TX,
05
April
2023
|
06:45
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel North America
Kuehne+Nagel expands healthcare footprint in North America
  • New 400,000 sq. ft Contract Logistics fulfillmentcenter at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport
  • Approximately 200 new job opportunities inthe region

Today, Kuehne+Nagel, a global logistics company, announced details of a new contract logistics fulfillmentcenter on the grounds of the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Located approximately three miles from the terminals, the 400,000 sq. ft, state-of-the-art fulfillmentcenter reflects the company's continued commitment to investing in the healthcare vertical by serving multiple customers.

This fully pharma-grade compliant, secure, high-tech site allows Kuehne+Nagel's partners to be assured that fulfillmentcenter operations are at the highest levels of safety and efficiency. This includes meeting the complex storage needs of customers in the healthcare and pharmaceutical worlds with features such as four cold chambers, which are able to store products within the various temperature ranges required by the healthcare industry, including frozen ones.

"This move represents an important milestone for Kuehne+Nagel's Contract Logistics business in North America and reinforces the company's global commitment to the healthcare business as part of the company's Roadmap 2026," said Eduardo Razuck, Senior Vice President, Contract Logistics Americas for Kuehne+Nagel. "The investment in a new distribution center in the Dallas/Fort Worth area is the latest step in growing our ever-expanding network focused on supporting our healthcare and pharmaceutical customers."

This new fulfillmentcenter will be part of the company's growing healthcare services offerings, providing customers the ability to focus on what is most important to them - the patients.

"This fulfillmentcenter will support our mission to bring product integrity to the next level for our healthcare customers that require premium services for moving their products," said Marcello Ferrari, Vice President Global Head Customer Development Healthcare, Contract Logistics for Kuehne+Nagel. "Our focus is on the patient, and with ease of access to the significant uplift capacity at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, we are able to better serve not just our customers, but also patients across the country who depend on these products."

The facility opened on April 1, and brings approximately 200 new job opportunities to the region. Visit this siteto learn more about employment opportunities at Kuehne+Nagel.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 locations in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 04:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
