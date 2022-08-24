Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel is driving with the power of the sun to lower CO2 emissions

Kuehne+Nagel Road Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel is driving with the power of the sun to lower CO2 emissions

As part of the goal to create more sustainable supply chain solutions, Kuehne+Nagel is reducing CO2 emissions in the Netherlands with photovoltaics installed on top of trucks.

The solar panels reduce fuel consumption by up to 1.200 litres per year, per vehicle. This reduces a truck's overall fuel consumption by up to 6%, lowering CO2 emission per truck by 3.8 tonnes on an annual basis.



Traditionally, trucks consume a large amount of electricity which is generated by the alternator. The photovoltaics now supply the trucks with solar electricity. When driving, there is a decreased load on the engine which lowers fuel consumption.

An integrated solar management system also allows the charging of electric appliances such as phones and computers and to power the air-conditioning (AC) within the truck cabin and the tail lift, which is needed for loading and unloading.



Additionally, the driver can measure how much solar electricity has been delivered to the vehicle by the solar panels and how much per activity is consumed. During the summer months with more sun, the fuel consumption is even lower.

René van den Akker, Kuehne+Nagel National Manager Road Logistics Benelux says, "As a leading logistics provider we are focused on developing solutions that decarbonise our industry and create sustainable supply chains. By applying technical innovations we can contribute to supporting healthier environments."

The solar technology used on Kuehne+Nagel's trucks was developed by IM Efficiency, a solar innovation company for vehicles, based in the Netherlands.



Martijn Ildiz, IM Efficiency CEO says, "At IM Efficiency, we are proud to support Kuehne+Nagel's commitment to the Science Based Target initiative to reduce CO2 emissions. By providing a sustainable solution to reduce fuel consumption of trucks with SolarOnTop, we are supporting the transition to fully sustainable road transportation in the future."