Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-23 am EDT
235.10 CHF   -2.33%
12:48aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel is driving with the power of the sun to lower CO2 emissions
PU
08/23KLAUS-MICHAEL KUEHNE : German investor Kuehne does not plan to further boost Lufthansa stake - FAZ
RE
08/16Kepler Cheurvreux Lowers Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel is driving with the power of the sun to lower CO2 emissions

08/24/2022 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Helmond, NL,
24
August
2022
|
06:45
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel Road Logistics
Kuehne+Nagel is driving with the power of the sun to lower CO2 emissions
  • Solar panels make electronic systems on trucks sustainable
  • Monthly saving of up to 100 litres of fuel per truck
  • Reducing a truck's overall fuel consumption up to 6% annually

As part of the goal to create more sustainable supply chain solutions, Kuehne+Nagel is reducing CO2 emissions in the Netherlands with photovoltaics installed on top of trucks.

The solar panels reduce fuel consumption by up to 1.200 litres per year, per vehicle. This reduces a truck's overall fuel consumption by up to 6%, lowering CO2 emission per truck by 3.8 tonnes on an annual basis.

Traditionally, trucks consume a large amount of electricity which is generated by the alternator. The photovoltaics now supply the trucks with solar electricity. When driving, there is a decreased load on the engine which lowers fuel consumption.

An integrated solar management system also allows the charging of electric appliances such as phones and computers and to power the air-conditioning (AC) within the truck cabin and the tail lift, which is needed for loading and unloading.

Additionally, the driver can measure how much solar electricity has been delivered to the vehicle by the solar panels and how much per activity is consumed. During the summer months with more sun, the fuel consumption is even lower.

René van den Akker, Kuehne+Nagel National Manager Road Logistics Benelux says, "As a leading logistics provider we are focused on developing solutions that decarbonise our industry and create sustainable supply chains. By applying technical innovations we can contribute to supporting healthier environments."

The solar technology used on Kuehne+Nagel's trucks was developed by IM Efficiency, a solar innovation company for vehicles, based in the Netherlands.

Martijn Ildiz, IM Efficiency CEO says, "At IM Efficiency, we are proud to support Kuehne+Nagel's commitment to the Science Based Target initiative to reduce CO2 emissions. By providing a sustainable solution to reduce fuel consumption of trucks with SolarOnTop, we are supporting the transition to fully sustainable road transportation in the future."

K+N SolarEnergyTrucks2
K+N SolarEnergyTrucks
About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 79,000 employees at 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 04:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
12:48aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel is driving with the power of the sun to lower CO2 em..
PU
08/23KLAUS-MICHAEL KUEHNE : German investor Kuehne does not plan to further boost Lufthansa sta..
RE
08/16Kepler Cheurvreux Lowers Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
08/08Swiss Logistics Group Kuehne+Nagel Secures Biofuel to Save Carbon Emissions
MT
08/08KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel committed to ship 40,000 TEUs on biofuel
PU
08/04AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel
MT
08/03Swiss Logistics Group Kuehne+Nagel Joins Fortune Global 500 List
MT
08/03KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel debuts on Fortune's Global 500 list
PU
08/01KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel appoints Siew Loong Wong as head of Asia Pacific reg..
PU
07/26Kuehne + Nagel International AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 449 M 39 961 M 39 961 M
Net income 2022 2 617 M 2 720 M 2 720 M
Net cash 2022 2 389 M 2 483 M 2 483 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 28 279 M 29 391 M 29 391 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 74 126
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 235,10 CHF
Average target price 278,36 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Paul Chief Executive Officer
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Karl Gernandt Non-Executive Director
Renato Fassbind Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-18.24%29 391
DSV A/S-22.65%35 661
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.13.17%5 141
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.4.46%4 944
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-14.38%3 759
MILKYWAY CHEMICAL SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE CO., LTD.2.08%3 359