Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-28 am EDT
226.70 CHF   -1.78%
12:47aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel named Best Freight Forwarder in India
PU
06/20KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel Air Logistics renews its global Cargo iQ quality certification with a top rating
PU
06/16AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel named Best Freight Forwarder in India

06/29/2022 | 12:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New Delhi, IN,
29
June
2022
|
06:45
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel India
Kuehne+Nagel named Best Freight Forwarder in India
  • Hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the first ever National Logistics Excellence Awards recognise the contributions of the private sector
  • Kuehne+Nagel won amidst 169 submissions across 12 categories from logistics companies in India
India Award Best Forwarder

Kuehne+Nagel, the leading global logistics service provider, was named Best Freight Forwarder at India's first National Logistics Excellence Award, held in New Delhi by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

The awards are intended to spotlight the change-makers driving innovation and transformation in the logistics sector in the country. The Ministry of Commerce and Industries undertook a year-long process of identifying, categorizing, and selecting qualified applications from 169 entries in 12 award categories.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, presented the award while commending the logistics industry's efforts during the Covid-19 outbreak by developing resilient and efficient supply chains, overcoming the challenges of the pandemic and supporting trade growth as seen over the last two years. Kuehne+Nagel won the award amidst stiff competition from logistics companies in India.

Coen van der Maarel, Managing Director - India, Sri Lanka and Maldives at Kuehne+Nagel, comments: "We are very pleased to have won the accolade. Among the pandemic's vulnerabilities and challenges, the award is a huge recognition and encouragement for our team and a testament to all of our efforts to deliver consistent, reliable and timely services to our valued customers."

Kuehne+Nagel provides integrated logistics solutions across sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics, and contract logistics from a team of highly experienced professionals.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 78,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. It operates in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
12:47aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel named Best Freight Forwarder in India
PU
06/20KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel Air Logistics renews its global Cargo iQ quality cer..
PU
06/16AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel
MT
06/10KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel becomes first global logistics provider to offer its..
PU
06/09Kuehne+Nagel International Switches To Electric Vehicles For Airport Cargo Transfers In..
MT
06/09KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel and SailGP reduce event logistics carbon emissions w..
PU
06/09KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel introduces electric vehicle services for airport tra..
PU
06/02KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel is named most visionary leader in Gartner's 2022 Mag..
PU
06/01KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Dianna Fioravanti-Ashikwe appointed Managing Director of Ku..
PU
05/30KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel paves the way for sustainable delivery solutions in ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 37 214 M 38 881 M 38 881 M
Net income 2022 2 525 M 2 638 M 2 638 M
Net cash 2022 2 526 M 2 640 M 2 640 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 27 269 M 28 490 M 28 490 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 73 914
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 226,70 CHF
Average target price 288,64 CHF
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Detlef A. Trefzger Executive Vice President-Contract Logistics
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Jörg Wolfgang Wolle Chairman
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Karl Gernandt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-21.60%28 490
DSV A/S-31.13%33 282
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.10.12%5 128
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.10.42%5 083
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-7.56%3 993
MILKYWAY CHEMICAL SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICE CO., LTD.0.01%3 201