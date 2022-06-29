Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel named Best Freight Forwarder in India

Kuehne+Nagel, the leading global logistics service provider, was named Best Freight Forwarder at India's first National Logistics Excellence Award, held in New Delhi by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.
The awards are intended to spotlight the change-makers driving innovation and transformation in the logistics sector in the country. The Ministry of Commerce and Industries undertook a year-long process of identifying, categorizing, and selecting qualified applications from 169 entries in 12 award categories.
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, presented the award while commending the logistics industry's efforts during the Covid-19 outbreak by developing resilient and efficient supply chains, overcoming the challenges of the pandemic and supporting trade growth as seen over the last two years. Kuehne+Nagel won the award amidst stiff competition from logistics companies in India.
Coen van der Maarel, Managing Director - India, Sri Lanka and Maldives at Kuehne+Nagel, comments: "We are very pleased to have won the accolade. Among the pandemic's vulnerabilities and challenges, the award is a huge recognition and encouragement for our team and a testament to all of our efforts to deliver consistent, reliable and timely services to our valued customers."
Kuehne+Nagel provides integrated logistics solutions across sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics, and contract logistics from a team of highly experienced professionals.
About Kuehne+Nagel
With over 78,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. It operates in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.