Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel named Best Freight Forwarder in India

Kuehne+Nagel named Best Freight Forwarder in India

Hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the first ever National Logistics Excellence Awards recognise the contributions of the private sector

Kuehne+Nagel, the leading global logistics service provider, was named Best Freight Forwarder at India's first National Logistics Excellence Award, held in New Delhi by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

The awards are intended to spotlight the change-makers driving innovation and transformation in the logistics sector in the country. The Ministry of Commerce and Industries undertook a year-long process of identifying, categorizing, and selecting qualified applications from 169 entries in 12 award categories.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, presented the award while commending the logistics industry's efforts during the Covid-19 outbreak by developing resilient and efficient supply chains, overcoming the challenges of the pandemic and supporting trade growth as seen over the last two years. Kuehne+Nagel won the award amidst stiff competition from logistics companies in India.



Coen van der Maarel, Managing Director - India, Sri Lanka and Maldives at Kuehne+Nagel, comments: "We are very pleased to have won the accolade. Among the pandemic's vulnerabilities and challenges, the award is a huge recognition and encouragement for our team and a testament to all of our efforts to deliver consistent, reliable and timely services to our valued customers."

Kuehne+Nagel provides integrated logistics solutions across sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics, and contract logistics from a team of highly experienced professionals.