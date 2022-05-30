Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel supports the construction of one of Europe's biggest biofuel facilities

Kuehne+Nagel Sea Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel supports the construction of one of Europe's biggest biofuel facilities

2022-05-19_Shell_PR

Kuehne+Nagel is to organise the heavy-lift logistics and module transportation for the hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) biofuels project for Shell plc in the Netherlands. The project will be one of the largest commercial production facilities in Europe to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel made from waste.

The biofuels facility in Rotterdam is expected to start production in 2024. It will produce low-carbon fuels such as renewable diesel from waste in form of used cooking oil, waste animal fat and other industrial and agricultural residual products.

Shell's HEFA biofuels project will be supported by Renewable Energy Logistics, the new solution by Kuehne+Nagel Project Logistics, tailored to the specific logistics needs of the renewable energy industry worldwide. It is designed to provide safe and proper transportation of all the components and machinery required to set up and maintain alternative energy projects.

"At Kuehne+Nagel, we support the global energy transition and are committed to play an active role in projects such as HEFA biofuels. We are delighted to partner with Shell and assist on producing sustainable fuels, so we can work together on decarbonising energy and transport industry," says Mustafa Sener, Global Head of Project Logistics.

Renewable Energy Logistics will focus on delivering supply chain solutions and logistics services for all major modes of transport for the existing and new customers in the renewables industry such as wind (on-shore and off-shore), hydro and solar energy sectors.

Kuehne+Nagel is at the forefront of sustainable logistics. Committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), the company offers options to customers who want to start to decarbonise their transport by using low-carbon sustainable fuels to avoid and reduce their emissions by providing alternative transport modes, routes and carrier options. In addition, Kuehne+Nagel invests into nature-based projects as part of its compensation program in other sectors.