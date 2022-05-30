Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/27 11:31:39 am EDT
257.50 CHF   +1.18%
01:08aKuehne+Nagel To Provide Renewable Energy Logistics For Shell's Dutch Biofuels Project
MT
12:56aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel supports the construction of one of Europe's biggest biofuel facilities
PU
05/24Kuehne+Nagel International To Open Adidas Logistic Hub In Italy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel supports the construction of one of Europe's biggest biofuel facilities

05/30/2022 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Schindellegi, CH,
30
May
2022
|
06:45
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel Sea Logistics
Kuehne+Nagel supports the construction of one of Europe's biggest biofuel facilities
  • Kuehne+Nagel's Project Logistics entity launches tailored solutions for customers in the renewable energy industry
  • Shell aims to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel made from waste
  • Kuehne+Nagel is committed to further accelerate the energy transition globally
2022-05-19_Shell_PR

Kuehne+Nagel is to organise the heavy-lift logistics and module transportation for the hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) biofuels project for Shell plc in the Netherlands. The project will be one of the largest commercial production facilities in Europe to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel made from waste.

The biofuels facility in Rotterdam is expected to start production in 2024. It will produce low-carbon fuels such as renewable diesel from waste in form of used cooking oil, waste animal fat and other industrial and agricultural residual products.

Shell's HEFA biofuels project will be supported by Renewable Energy Logistics, the new solution by Kuehne+Nagel Project Logistics, tailored to the specific logistics needs of the renewable energy industry worldwide. It is designed to provide safe and proper transportation of all the components and machinery required to set up and maintain alternative energy projects.

"At Kuehne+Nagel, we support the global energy transition and are committed to play an active role in projects such as HEFA biofuels. We are delighted to partner with Shell and assist on producing sustainable fuels, so we can work together on decarbonising energy and transport industry," says Mustafa Sener, Global Head of Project Logistics.

Renewable Energy Logistics will focus on delivering supply chain solutions and logistics services for all major modes of transport for the existing and new customers in the renewables industry such as wind (on-shore and off-shore), hydro and solar energy sectors.

Kuehne+Nagel is at the forefront of sustainable logistics. Committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), the company offers options to customers who want to start to decarbonise their transport by using low-carbon sustainable fuels to avoid and reduce their emissions by providing alternative transport modes, routes and carrier options. In addition, Kuehne+Nagel invests into nature-based projects as part of its compensation program in other sectors.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 78,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. It operates in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 04:55:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
01:08aKuehne+Nagel To Provide Renewable Energy Logistics For Shell's Dutch Biofuels Project
MT
12:56aKUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel supports the construction of one of Europe's biggest..
PU
05/24Kuehne+Nagel International To Open Adidas Logistic Hub In Italy
MT
05/24KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : 'Ready, Set, Go' for Kuehne+Nagel's most advanced and carbo..
PU
05/16KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Operation managed by Kuehne+Nagel consolidates logistics fo..
PU
05/05KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04Kuehne+Nagel Offers Swarovski EMEA Fulfillment, Distribution Services From Belgium
MT
05/03KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Sustainability Report 2021 (PDF)
PU
04/27AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel, Maintains Sell Recommend..
MT
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 36 824 M 38 507 M 38 507 M
Net income 2022 2 434 M 2 545 M 2 545 M
Net cash 2022 2 470 M 2 583 M 2 583 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 30 973 M 32 388 M 32 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 73 914
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 257,50 CHF
Average target price 289,86 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Detlef A. Trefzger Executive Vice President-Contract Logistics
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Jörg Wolfgang Wolle Chairman
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Karl Gernandt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-12.53%32 388
DSV A/S-28.45%36 217
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.24.11%6 252
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.7.09%5 269
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-7.35%4 066
INPOST S.A.-40.10%3 400