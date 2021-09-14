Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel transports components for first commercial plant for climate-neutral fuel production

Kuehne+Nagel Group

Kuehne+Nagel transports components for first commercial plant for climate-neutral fuel production

During the pilot phase, the Haru Oni project aims to produce 130,000 liters of e-fuels by 2022. In two proceeding phases, the capacity is planned to be increased to around 55 million litres of e-fuels per year by 2024 and to around 550 million litres of e-fuels by 2026. The project was launched on September 10, 2021 with a ground breaking ceremony joined by the Chilean Energy Minister.

Kuehne+Nagel is to organise the offshore project logistics for the power-to-methanol part of the pilot phase of the Haru Oni project in Chile for Siemens Energy. The project is a collaboration between Siemens Energy (Germany), Porsche (Germany) and Highly Innovate Fuels or HIF (Chile).It will be the world's first integrated commercial plant for producing climate-neutral fuel from wind and water with the purpose of decarbonising the transport sector.

HaruOni_Site

By the end of this year, the main wind turbine components - a nacelle, blades and tower sections - are to be transported from multiple ports in China and delivered in one lot as part charter to Punta Arenas, Chile. In addition, there will be various container and flat-rack transports from Europe. The longest components are the three blades just over 65m in the length and the heaviest part is the nacelle at nearly 77 tons.

Torsten Dubsky, project director for Haru Oni at Siemens Energy, states: 'Renewable energy will no longer be produced only where it is needed, but where natural resources like wind and sun are available on a massive scale. So new supply chains are going to arise all over the world to carry renewable energy from one region to another. To guarantee these infrastructures, experienced project logistics support is needed and we are excited that Kuehne+Nagel is partnering with us for the Haru Oni Pilot Project.'

Mustafa Sener, Global Head of Project Logistics at Kuehne+Nagel, says: 'As an industry leader, we are not only committed to reducing our contribution to global CO2 emissions through our Net Zero Carbon programme. We also want to actively reduce CO2 emissions in transport. As such, Kuehne+Nagel is particularly proud to be a partner in one of the most prestigious projects in pursuit of meeting the EU 2030 climate targets.'

Further information about tthe Haru Oni project is available on Siemens Energy's website.