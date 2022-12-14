Kuehne+Nagel Air Logistics

Strengthening semiconductor supply chains: Kuehne+Nagel introduces new air logistics offering

Kuehne+Nagel has launched a new offering for air freight shipments to approach the unique requirements of global semiconductor supply chains. With a robust air freight capacity, security solutions and the new quality standard, "SemiconChain" as the core elements of the offering, all industry stakeholders can establish reliable and agile supply chains.

The increasing need for semiconductors and growing pressure on manufacturing require a faultless supply chain to support continuous operations. Being an outcome of Kuehne+Nagel's close collaboration with customers and in-depth air cargo and semicon industry expertise, the new air logistics service supports customers with improved visibility, security, reduced risks and automated processes.

The offering is based on the "SemiconChain" quality standard that guarantees process standardisation, continuous improvement, and service excellence across the dedicated Semicon network. SemiconChain is built on a quality foundation tailored explicitly to the Semicon industry and integrates ISO 9001-2015 and IATF 16949, ensuring that shipments are always transported in a standardised, robust manner providing complete tracking visibility. SemiconChain locations are staffed with industry experts that regularly undergo a comprehensive and continuous training programme.

Time-defined services are core to the service offering and ensure predictability; this is especially important for time-critical, out-of-hours situations. Additionally, appropriate handling controls, airside services, prioritised flights and risk mitigation tools provide full visibility to all stakeholders and are geared to minimise potential disruptions, allowing for reliable planning.

Barry O`Dowd, Global Head of High-Tech at Kuehne+Nagel comments: "The expanding global digital ecosystem continues to drive strong semiconductor growth over the long term. However, in case of disruptions and unstable supply chains, many key industries can be severely affected. Our new service will help customers navigate the semiconductor market's volatility and nuances, ensuring an uninterrupted supply chain. The key differentiator of the new offering is the SemiconChain quality standard that provides the utmost reliability and security to our customers. I am pleased that the initial feedback out of validation sessions with leading semicon industry stakeholders is very positive."