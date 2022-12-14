Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNIN   CH0025238863

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

(KNIN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-13 am EST
217.90 CHF   +0.69%
01:05aSwitzerland's Kuehne+Nagel Launches New Air Logistics Service
MT
12:56aStrengthening Semiconductor Supply Chains : Kuehne+Nagel introduces new air logistics offering
PU
12/13Kuehne+Nagel Boosts Partnership With Vestas Wind Systems by Expanding German Fulfillment Center
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Strengthening semiconductor supply chains: Kuehne+Nagel introduces new air logistics offering

12/14/2022 | 12:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Schindellegi, CH,
14
December
2022
|
06:45
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel Air Logistics
Strengthening semiconductor supply chains: Kuehne+Nagel introduces new air logistics offering
  • Tailored to the unique demands of global semiconductor supply chains
  • Setting the logistics standard for the semiconductor supply chain
  • Supported by a global network of "SemiconChain" certified locations

Kuehne+Nagel has launched a new offering for air freight shipments to approach the unique requirements of global semiconductor supply chains. With a robust air freight capacity, security solutions and the new quality standard, "SemiconChain" as the core elements of the offering, all industry stakeholders can establish reliable and agile supply chains.

The increasing need for semiconductors and growing pressure on manufacturing require a faultless supply chain to support continuous operations. Being an outcome of Kuehne+Nagel's close collaboration with customers and in-depth air cargo and semicon industry expertise, the new air logistics service supports customers with improved visibility, security, reduced risks and automated processes.

The offering is based on the "SemiconChain" quality standard that guarantees process standardisation, continuous improvement, and service excellence across the dedicated Semicon network. SemiconChain is built on a quality foundation tailored explicitly to the Semicon industry and integrates ISO 9001-2015 and IATF 16949, ensuring that shipments are always transported in a standardised, robust manner providing complete tracking visibility. SemiconChain locations are staffed with industry experts that regularly undergo a comprehensive and continuous training programme.

Time-defined services are core to the service offering and ensure predictability; this is especially important for time-critical, out-of-hours situations. Additionally, appropriate handling controls, airside services, prioritised flights and risk mitigation tools provide full visibility to all stakeholders and are geared to minimise potential disruptions, allowing for reliable planning.

Barry O`Dowd, Global Head of High-Tech at Kuehne+Nagel comments: "The expanding global digital ecosystem continues to drive strong semiconductor growth over the long term. However, in case of disruptions and unstable supply chains, many key industries can be severely affected. Our new service will help customers navigate the semiconductor market's volatility and nuances, ensuring an uninterrupted supply chain. The key differentiator of the new offering is the SemiconChain quality standard that provides the utmost reliability and security to our customers. I am pleased that the initial feedback out of validation sessions with leading semicon industry stakeholders is very positive."

Learn more about the new offering here.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
01:05aSwitzerland's Kuehne+Nagel Launches New Air Logistics Service
MT
12:56aStrengthening Semiconductor Supply C : Kuehne+Nagel introduces new air logistics offering
PU
12/13Kuehne+Nagel Boosts Partnership With Vestas Wind Systems by Expanding German Fulfillmen..
MT
12/06Kuehne+Nagel Signs Deal for New Airside Facility at South African Airport
MT
11/25Kuehne + Nagel International : +Nagel and GSK deliver first joint vaccine shipment from Ur..
PU
11/23Switzerland's Kuehne+Nagel Gets First Boeing 747-8 Freighter
MT
11/22Kuehne + Nagel International : Dr. Marc Pfeffer to join the Management Board of Kuehne+Nag..
PU
11/10AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel
MT
11/03Bank Vontobel Lowers Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
10/27AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 396 M 41 522 M 41 522 M
Net income 2022 2 584 M 2 794 M 2 794 M
Net cash 2022 2 551 M 2 759 M 2 759 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 26 210 M 28 344 M 28 344 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 74 853
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 217,90 CHF
Average target price 252,54 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Paul Chief Executive Officer
Markus Blanka-Graff Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kolbe Chief Information Officer
Karl Gernandt Non-Executive Director
Renato Fassbind Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-26.49%28 344
DSV A/S-29.66%33 204
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.16.35%5 221
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.1.79%4 920
INPOST S.A.-28.80%3 969
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.28.98%3 541