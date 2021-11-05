Kuehne+Nagel Sea Logistics

The Very Group moves closer to net zero with Kuehne+Nagel partnership

The Very Group, which operates one of the UK's largest online retailers Very.co.uk, is now compensating all carbon emissions from its inbound logistics via Kuehne+Nagel after joining theglobal transport and logistics company's Net Zero Carbon programme.

The first phase began earlier this year, with The Very Group's sea freight volume being offset. By the end of June, 1,300 tonnes of CO2 - the equivalent to approximately 3,000 barrels of oil being burned - had already been offset.

With the remaining 10,000 containers that The Very Group transports annually via a mix of rail, air and road now also being neutralised, the business has taken an important step closer to its ambition to be net zero for carbon across its operations and supply chain by 2040.

As part of Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme, emissions that cannot be reduced to zero by supply chain optimisation are compesated by investing in certified nature-based projects aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (also known as the SDGs).

As a pioneer in sustainable logistics, Kuehne+Nagel launched its comprehensive Net Zero Carbon Programme to encourage visibility, reduction and offsetting of carbon emissions. Since 2020, the company is CO2 neutral for its own, direct CO2 emissions.

The Very Group has also committed to the British Retail Consortium's Roadmap to Net Zero, meaning the retailer willbring its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2040.

Phil Hackney, Chief Operating Officer at The Very Group, said: "As a responsible business with a global footprint, we know that we must act now to reduce carbon production in all of our operations. This partnership with Kuehne+Nagel is an important step forward, enabling us to accelerate our journey towards net zero and demonstrating the importance that we place on the long term sustainability of our business as well as our planet."

Otto Schacht, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, responsible for Sea Logistics, says: "We support our customers and stakeholders in making their supply chains greener through measures we provide across all transport modes including sea freight. Kuehne+Nagel is particularly pleased about the climate partnership with The Very Group, which represents a step towards neutralising our collective carbon footprint in logistics and helping all stakeholders achieve their bold environmental targets."