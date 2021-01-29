Vendee Globe: CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC und Kühne+Nagel unterstützen das gemeinsame Ziel der Nachhaltigkeit

DIESE MEDIENMITTEILUNG IST NUR AUF ENGLISCH VERFÜGBAR
----
Committedto marine protection and sustainable shipping,CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC and Kuehne+Nagel support the yacht racing Team Malizia under the motto: 'A Race We Must Win'. With a strong environmental message, the partners are working for a sustainable future and contributing to ocean healthby reducing worldwide CO2 emissions while focusing on the main pillars: CO2 reduction and transparency, science and education.
Team Maliziawas founded in 2016 with the aim to perform at the highest level in the Vendee Globe 2020, a solo race around the world which started on November 8, 2020. Besides the sporting ambition, the team has a strong message around climate change and ocean protection geared toward educating kids around the world about what is happening in our oceans. The team has partnerships with leading scientific bodies in order to advance research on ocean CO2 and skipper Boris Herrmann carries an onboard ocean laboratory to measure valuable ocean data during all races.
As Boris Herrmann creates transparency for science, the partners Kuehne+Nagel, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd and MSC create transparency of ocean shipping CO2 emissions. The racing yacht is therefore named after the platform Seaexplorer, the first tool that creates CO2 visibility in maritime logistics. Based on carrier data, the platform gives the partners and their customers insight into the CO2 emissions of various maritime transport services and thus the possibility to choose the most environmentally friendly transport alternatives.
Otto Schacht, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, responsible for sea freight, says: 'It is a scientifically proven fact that ocean health is ultimately important for human well-being. As we are all renowned organisations in our respective fields of activity, we want to join forces to achieve an even stronger and broader impact on society. Environmental protection through CO2 transparency and reduction is one of our company's major sustainability goals.'
Diego Aponte, President & CEO, MSC Group, says: 'Understanding the impact of climate change on the environment and on the oceans where we operate is of crucial importance. At MSC, we passionately believe that the path to sustainable shipping involves commitment, innovation, dialogue, advocacy, and investment. That's why we keep investing in our fleet and in the latest technologies to protect the oceans and the environment, and, why we support Team Malizia's quest to gather scientific data from ocean racing under the leadership of the inspirational Boris Herrmann. MSC is delighted to continue to promote collaboration across all areas of the shipping and logistics sectors in order to help realise the ultimate common goal of a zero carbon future.'
Rodolphe Saade,Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CMA CGM, says: 'The protection of the environment is a major challenge for the years ahead, and one that we must all address together. It is an integral part of our strategy as demonstrated by our choice to power our future ships using Liquefied Natural Gas. We decided to support Team Malizia because we share the same values and the same commitment to protecting our oceans as their skipper Boris Herrmann.'
'Hapag-Lloyd is committed to a cleaner future for our industry', says Rolf Habben-Jansen, Chief Executive Officer of Hapag-Lloyd AG. 'We have taken significant steps over the last years to improve our own environmental footprint and have succeeded in reducing our CO2 emissions per TEU/kilometer by more than 50 percent since 2008. We believe that sustainability is a marathon rather than a 100-meter sprint. Given this fact, the issue will remain on our strategic agenda for the long term and be given high priority - also and especially in 2020, which has been an unusual year for all of us.'
With over 78,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.
About CMA CGM
Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 538 vessels serve more than 420 ports around the world, on all five continents. In 2019, they transported nearly 22 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year. CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions. Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.
About MSC
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world's leading container shipping lines, MSC operates 493 offices across 155 countries worldwide with over 70,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC's fleet of 560 vessels sail on more than 200 trade routes, calling at over 500 ports. MSC's Cargo Division also includes MEDLOG, its logistics arm with a presence in over 70 countries, which has a network of inland logistics platforms, warehouses, trucks, locomotives, and barges, and Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), one of the largest and most geographically diverse terminal investor-operators, spanning five continents.
About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 239 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,000 employees and 388 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.6 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.
Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:23:08 UTC.