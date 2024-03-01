Kuehne und Nagel International AG is one of the world's leading transport and logistics companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transportation services (85.1%) : sea carriage services (48.6% of net sales), air transport services (38.3%) and land conveyance services (13.1%). Besides, the group offers insurance brokerage services; - contract logistics services (14.9%) : primarily warehousing and distribution services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (53.7%), America (31.8%) and Asia/Pacific (14.5%).