Kuehne und Nagel International AG

Equities

KNIN

CH0025238863

Air Freight & Logistics

Market Closed - Swiss Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:30:06 2024-03-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
257.3 CHF -13.54% Intraday chart for Kuehne und Nagel International AG -10.63% -11.21%
06:26pm KUEHNE + NAGEL : Q4 misses expectations across the board, limited impact from the Red-Sea crisis Alphavalue
06:04pm Swiss Equities Extend Gains Amid Upbeat Retail Sales Data MT
KUEHNE + NAGEL : Q4 misses expectations across the board, limited impact from the Red-Sea crisis Alphavalue
Swiss Equities Extend Gains Amid Upbeat Retail Sales Data MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 01.03.2024 - 15:15 DP
Switzerland's Kuehne+Nagel Slumps as Weak Segmental Performance Hits 2023 Earnings, Dividend MT
Kuehne + Nagel Shares Tumble After Earnings Fall Short of Expectations DJ
Kuehne + Nagel to Buy Asia-Pacific Logistics Provider City Zone Express -- Update DJ
Kuehne+Nagel to Buy Asian Logistics Provider City Zone Express MT
Kuehne + Nagel to Buy Asia Pacific Logistics Provider City Zone Express DJ
Kuehne+Nagel Reports Lower FY23 Attributable Earnings, Net Turnover MT
Freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel's annual operating profit nearly halves RE
Kuehne+Nagel Opens Cross-dock Facility in Poland MT
Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel, Maintains Hold Recommendation MT
Kuehne+Nagel Selected as Clarion Events' Logistics Partner MT
Freighters seek air cargo back-up amid Red Sea shipping crisis RE
Billionaire Kühne's holding company has a new boss DP
Red Sea shipping workarounds add costs, delays for suppliers, retailers RE
Kuehne + Nagel International AG agreed to acquire 75% stake in City Zone Express Pte. Ltd. from Chasen Holdings Limited for SGD 9.4 million on a cash free and debt free basis . CI
Kuehne + Nagel International AG and an unknown buyer agreed to acquire 49% and 23% stake respectively in City Zone Express Warehouse Sdn. Bhd. from Ruiheng International Pte Ltd. for SGD 58.0 million. CI
Sodexo Spinoff Pluxee Expected to List by Feb. 1 DJ
Kuehne+Nagel International Signs New Partnership With MHI RJ Aviation MT
Kuehne+Nagel Bags Contract to Operate IDA Foundation's Healthcare Hub in UAE MT
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Kuehne & Nagel, Maintains Add Recommendation MT
Kuehne+Nagel Secures Cargo Space on First Commercial Flight on Sustainable Fuel MT
Kuehne+Nagel to Buy Canadian Customs Broker MT

Company Profile

Kuehne und Nagel International AG is one of the world's leading transport and logistics companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transportation services (85.1%) : sea carriage services (48.6% of net sales), air transport services (38.3%) and land conveyance services (13.1%). Besides, the group offers insurance brokerage services; - contract logistics services (14.9%) : primarily warehousing and distribution services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (53.7%), America (31.8%) and Asia/Pacific (14.5%).
Sector
Air Freight & Logistics
Calendar
12:45am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
SMI , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Kuehne und Nagel International AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
297.6 CHF
Average target price
255.4 CHF
Spread / Average Target
-14.19%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Logistics Operators

1st Jan change Capi.
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG Stock Kuehne und Nagel International AG
-11.21% 40.32B
DSV A/S Stock DSV A/S
-6.87% 33.4B
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT (HOLDING) AG Stock Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG
-1.52% 6.34B
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD. Stock Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd.
-0.52% 5.35B
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. Stock Nippon Express Holdings Inc.
+0.31% 4.65B
COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE Stock Compagnie du Cambodge
-.--% 3.93B
COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A. Stock Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.
+0.82% 3.54B
KAMIGUMI CO., LTD. Stock Kamigumi Co., Ltd.
+2.64% 2.49B
SEINO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Seino Holdings Co., Ltd.
+0.56% 2.37B
JIAYOU INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS CO.,LTD Stock Jiayou International Logistics Co.,Ltd
+47.98% 2.24B
Integrated Logistics Operators
