Gianfranco Sgro

Executive Vice President Contract Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG

Gianfranco Sgro (Italian, born 1967) became the Executive Vice President for Contract Logistics at Kuehne+Nagel International AG in February 2015. Kuehne+Nagel is one of the world's leading logistics providers and number one in Sea and Air Logistics, based in Switzerland. Leveraging his extensive experience and technical background in logistics, Gianfranco Sgro has advanced Kuehne+Nagel's Contract Logistics division into a technological leader in the industry.

Gianfranco Sgro graduated as an Electronic Engineer from Turin Polytechnic University, Italy. He started his career in 1992 as a Project Manager at TNT Express. From 1995 to 2006, he held various national and international positions with TNT Logistics, including Operational Director in Brazil, President and Managing Director of South America and of Italy. From 2006 until 2012, he assumed the role of Regional President for South Europe, Middle East and Africa with CEVA. In the next two years, he worked as Chief Operating Officer for South America with Pirelli. In February 2015, Gianfranco Sgro joined Kuehne+Nagel as a member of the Management Board.

In his current position, Gianfranco Sgro is also responsible for Kuehne+Nagel's Integrated Logistics business, a leading 4PL supply chain provider that integrates technology with expert supply chain management. Furthermore, he also manages the company's Global Procurement operations.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With approximately 81,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.