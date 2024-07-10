Kuehne+Nagel Singapore appointed as Approved Service Provider by Constellar for Singapore EXPO

Kuehne+Nagel Singapore

Constella Sg EXPO media release image 31 May 2024

Kuehne+Nagel, a leading global logistics company, has been appointed as an Approved Service Provider by Constellar, the venue manager for Singapore EXPO, one of the largest venues in Asia. This appointment underscores Kuehne+Nagel's longstanding expertise in exhibition logistics and event support services to venues and events worldwide.

As an Approved Service Provider, Kuehne+Nagel is now an option for any organiser planning exhibitions or events at Singapore EXPO, ensuring a dependable and efficient experience. With a dedicated site office on the Singapore EXPO premises for every appointed show management, Kuehne+Nagel can offer optimal logistical support, particularly during event setup and teardown phases, thereby relieving the organisers of these complex tasks.

"We are delighted to have been appointed by Constellar as an Approved Service Provider for Singapore EXPO, and the Sole Official Freight Forwarder for the upcoming Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024 event in October," says Ghazali Saad, Head of Expo and Event Logistics for Asia and the Pacific countries at Kuehne+Nagel. "Here at Kuehne+Nagel, we are not just dedicated to elevating the event experience at Singapore EXPO. We are also committed to delivering premier logistics solutions that are innovative and sustainable. Our offerings, backed by advanced technology, adhere to the highest standards of efficiency and reliability," he adds.

The demand for Expo and Event Logistics in Asia has significantly increased in recent years. Building on Kuehne+Nagel's strong presence in Expo and Event Logistics in Europe, the company is excited to expand this solution in Asia Pacific to better support its customers' needs.