Kuehne und Nagel International : +Nagel Singapore appointed as Approved Service Provider by Constellar for Singapore EXPO
July 09, 2024 at 10:03 pm EDT
Singapore, SG,
10
July
2024
|
04:00
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel Singapore appointed as Approved Service Provider by Constellar for Singapore EXPO
Kuehne+Nagel Singapore
Building on Kuehne+Nagel's strong Expo and Event Logistics in Europe
Specialised solution addressing the growing demands in the region
Constella Sg EXPO media release image 31 May 2024
Kuehne+Nagel, a leading global logistics company, has been appointed as an Approved Service Provider by Constellar, the venue manager for Singapore EXPO, one of the largest venues in Asia. This appointment underscores Kuehne+Nagel's longstanding expertise in exhibition logistics and event support services to venues and events worldwide.
As an Approved Service Provider, Kuehne+Nagel is now an option for any organiser planning exhibitions or events at Singapore EXPO, ensuring a dependable and efficient experience. With a dedicated site office on the Singapore EXPO premises for every appointed show management, Kuehne+Nagel can offer optimal logistical support, particularly during event setup and teardown phases, thereby relieving the organisers of these complex tasks.
"We are delighted to have been appointed by Constellar as an Approved Service Provider for Singapore EXPO, and the Sole Official Freight Forwarder for the upcoming Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024 event in October," says Ghazali Saad, Head of Expo and Event Logistics for Asia and the Pacific countries at Kuehne+Nagel. "Here at Kuehne+Nagel, we are not just dedicated to elevating the event experience at Singapore EXPO. We are also committed to delivering premier logistics solutions that are innovative and sustainable. Our offerings, backed by advanced technology, adhere to the highest standards of efficiency and reliability," he adds.
The demand for Expo and Event Logistics in Asia has significantly increased in recent years. Building on Kuehne+Nagel's strong presence in Expo and Event Logistics in Europe, the company is excited to expand this solution in Asia Pacific to better support its customers' needs.
About Kuehne+Nagel
With approximately 81,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.
Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.
Kuehne und Nagel International AG is one of the world's leading transport and logistics companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- transportation services (80%) : sea carriage services (45.1% of net sales), air transport services (36.3%) and land conveyance services (18.6%). Besides, the group offers insurance brokerage services;
- contract logistics services (20%) : primarily warehousing and distribution services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (53.9%), America (31.2%) and Asia/Pacific (14.9%).