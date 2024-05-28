Kuehne+Nagel United States

Kuehne+Nagel opens new facility in El Paso, Texas to meet market demand for cross-border logistics

KN El Paso Texas

Today, Kuehne+Nagel, a global logistics company, announced the opening of a new facility in El Paso, Texas. The new, larger site is 363,000 sq. ft. in size and represents the consolidation of four warehouses from across the border into one. As global companies make investments across Mexico due to the growing trend of nearshoring, Kuehne+Nagel is establishing this site to support customers as they seek to redesign their supply chain processes.

Ideally situated in El Paso, Texas, the site will support the increased needs of customers in moving goods north and southbound over the border of Mexico and United States. The warehouse features enhanced security, modern offices, 54 dock doors, front and rear cross-dock capability, 125 truck yard spaces, as well as added vertical racked storage locations.

By consolidating four warehouses under one roof, the company will drive efficiencies for Kuehne+Nagel customers by allowing the control of all trailer traffic in one site. This move also allows the company to reduce the amount of time a truck is received and offloaded with additional dock availability. The building offers customers improved layout and cargo flow. Additionally, the site offers improved interaction for customers by housing all customer care teams in one location and offering new meeting room facilities.

"With this offering, we enhance our ability to support customers in overcoming logistics challenges presented by the global trend of nearshoring with more capacity and space as we move their valuable freight," said John Levin, Regional Vice President for Central Area, for Kuehne+Nagel U.S. "The state-of-the art warehouse opening is a milestone for Kuehne+Nagel in North America as it reinforces our commitment to serving the cross-border as part of the company's growth strategy. This new, larger facility in El Paso, Texas increases our warehouse footprint, improves building efficiencies, and complements our freight forwarding services with final import and export services into or out of Mexico."

The facility will open on August 5, 2024, and brings approximately 145 job opportunities to the region. Visitthis siteto learn more about employment opportunities at Kuehne+Nagel.