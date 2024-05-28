Kuehne und Nagel International : +Nagel opens new facility in El Paso, Texas to meet market demand for cross-border logistics
May 28, 2024 at 12:02 pm EDT
El Paso, Texas,
28
May
2024
|
18:00
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel United States
Kuehne+Nagel opens new facility in El Paso, Texas to meet market demand for cross-border logistics
New, 363,000 sq. ft, modern facility, located in El Paso, Texas
Designed to support growing demand for logistics services at the U.S./Mexico border driven by nearshoring trend
KN El Paso Texas
Today, Kuehne+Nagel, a global logistics company, announced the opening of a new facility in El Paso, Texas. The new, larger site is 363,000 sq. ft. in size and represents the consolidation of four warehouses from across the border into one. As global companies make investments across Mexico due to the growing trend of nearshoring, Kuehne+Nagel is establishing this site to support customers as they seek to redesign their supply chain processes.
Ideally situated in El Paso, Texas, the site will support the increased needs of customers in moving goods north and southbound over the border of Mexico and United States. The warehouse features enhanced security, modern offices, 54 dock doors, front and rear cross-dock capability, 125 truck yard spaces, as well as added vertical racked storage locations.
By consolidating four warehouses under one roof, the company will drive efficiencies for Kuehne+Nagel customers by allowing the control of all trailer traffic in one site. This move also allows the company to reduce the amount of time a truck is received and offloaded with additional dock availability. The building offers customers improved layout and cargo flow. Additionally, the site offers improved interaction for customers by housing all customer care teams in one location and offering new meeting room facilities.
"With this offering, we enhance our ability to support customers in overcoming logistics challenges presented by the global trend of nearshoring with more capacity and space as we move their valuable freight," said John Levin, Regional Vice President for Central Area, for Kuehne+Nagel U.S. "The state-of-the art warehouse opening is a milestone for Kuehne+Nagel in North America as it reinforces our commitment to serving the cross-border as part of the company's growth strategy. This new, larger facility in El Paso, Texas increases our warehouse footprint, improves building efficiencies, and complements our freight forwarding services with final import and export services into or out of Mexico."
The facility will open on August 5, 2024, and brings approximately 145 job opportunities to the region. Visitthis siteto learn more about employment opportunities at Kuehne+Nagel.
About Kuehne+Nagel
With over 81,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.
Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.
Kuehne und Nagel International AG is one of the world's leading transport and logistics companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- transportation services (80%) : sea carriage services (45.1% of net sales), air transport services (36.3%) and land conveyance services (18.6%). Besides, the group offers insurance brokerage services;
- contract logistics services (20%) : primarily warehousing and distribution services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (53.9%), America (31.2%) and Asia/Pacific (14.9%).