Kuehne+Nagel Group

Kuehne+Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity

The Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG has approved a new direct reporting of the country organisations. This change sets the course for further efficiency gains and profitable growth.

By simplifying responsibilities, the new structure will enable Kuehne+Nagel's business and functional units to sharpen their strategy in line with rapidly changing market developments and implement business decisions even faster. It will also ensure greater global consistency as well as customer proximity.

The historically-evolved regional structure will be discontinued and responsibilities integrated into Kuehne+Nagel's Group functions, as appropriate. The Cluster and National Managers will report directly into the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG.

Dr. Joerg Wolle, Chairman of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, commented: "With the discontinuation of the regional management levels, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is streamlining its organisational structure and creating the conditions for further efficiency gains, to be able to act even faster and more flexibly in an increasingly dynamic global trade environment."