April 08, 2024 at 12:48 am EDT
Schindellegi, CH,
08
April
2024
|
06:45
Europe/Berlin
Kuehne+Nagel Group
Kuehne+Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity
Country organisations to report directly into the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG
Agility to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions
The Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG has approved a new direct reporting of the country organisations. This change sets the course for further efficiency gains and profitable growth.
By simplifying responsibilities, the new structure will enable Kuehne+Nagel's business and functional units to sharpen their strategy in line with rapidly changing market developments and implement business decisions even faster. It will also ensure greater global consistency as well as customer proximity.
The historically-evolved regional structure will be discontinued and responsibilities integrated into Kuehne+Nagel's Group functions, as appropriate. The Cluster and National Managers will report directly into the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG.
Dr. Joerg Wolle, Chairman of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, commented: "With the discontinuation of the regional management levels, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is streamlining its organisational structure and creating the conditions for further efficiency gains, to be able to act even faster and more flexibly in an increasingly dynamic global trade environment."
About Kuehne+Nagel
With approximately 81,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.
Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.
Kuehne und Nagel International AG is one of the world's leading transport and logistics companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- transportation services (80%) : sea carriage services (45.1% of net sales), air transport services (36.3%) and land conveyance services (18.6%). Besides, the group offers insurance brokerage services;
- contract logistics services (20%) : primarily warehousing and distribution services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (53.9%), America (31.2%) and Asia/Pacific (14.9%).