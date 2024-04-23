Dear Readers,

We are one year into our new Roadmap 2026 strategy that sets us on the path to achieve our Vision 2030 of becoming the most trusted supply chain partner supporting a sustainable future.

Creating a sustainable future is at the core of our company's beliefs and is integral to our daily activities.

We are making great progress with our Roadmap 2026 strategy, and with sustainability at its core, we will continue to pioneer new solutions and be at the heart of collaborative sustainability partnerships with customers and partners, which are essential to enact change.