Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. KUKA AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KU2   DE0006204407

KUKA AG

(KU2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30 2022-10-31 am EDT
83.50 EUR    0.00%
06:18aAfr : KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
10/28KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/27Kuka : Quarterly Earnings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10/31/2022 | 06:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.10.2022 / 11:16 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.kuka.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-pr%c3%a4sentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.kuka.com/en-de/company/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.kuka.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-pr%c3%a4sentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.kuka.com/en-de/company/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations

31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Postfach 43 12 69
86072 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.kuka.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475537  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about KUKA AG
06:18aAfr : KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
10/28KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
10/27Kuka : Quarterly Earnings
PU
10/27Kuka : Quarterly Earnings
PU
10/26Kuka Aktiengesellschaft : Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outl..
EQ
08/22KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
08/04Kuka : Quarterly Earnings
PU
08/04Kuka : Quarterly Earnings
PU
07/21EMKA Develop Precision Fit Closure Technology for New Modular Control Cabinets from Rob..
AQ
07/05Kuka : Quarterly Earnings
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KUKA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 286 M 3 268 M 3 268 M
Net income 2021 39,0 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net cash 2021 23,5 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,5x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 3 321 M 3 302 M 3 302 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 14 377
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KUKA AG
Duration : Period :
KUKA AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter G. Mohnen Chief Executive Officer
Liong Hauw Tan Chief Financial Officer
Yan Min Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Francoise Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUKA AG14.38%3 302
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.18%51 017
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-8.32%37 466
FANUC CORPORATION-20.30%25 198
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.83%22 718
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-18.46%20 340